ENID, Okla. — After 27 years in service, José Alvarado II has decided to retire from lawn care service after selling his business.
Although he and his wife, Magdalena, who worked in the office at Alvarado’s Quality Service, sold the business in March 2020, Alvarado still has been helping out.
But now the time has come for him to slow down a little bit and enjoy their life together.
“Next, my wife and I would really want to slow down and travel,” Alvarado said. “We got a timeshare in Cancun, and we love Cancun. We can spend a lot of time there.”
Lauren Garrison bought the business last year and operates it with her stepfather Dave Brown. Luckily, she said the business wasn’t affected too much by COVID-19 since most of the work is outside.
She also said the Alvarados have helped out tremendously over the past year.
“They didn’t just say, ‘Oh, here you go,’ and walk away, wash their hands of it,” Garrison said. “He still very much cares about this business, and I think he always will, regardless of who owns it ... (My family and I) couldn’t have done it without them.”
Alvarado, who celebrated his 69th birthday Tuesday, is originally from Acatic, Jalisco, Mexico, and said he came to California in 1980 to search for better opportunities.
After 10 years there, Alvarado moved to Portland, and a chance encounter with a friend of his brought him to Enid in 1992.
His friend had asked Alvarado to drive him to Enid, and a hesitant-at-first Alvarado agreed. After three consecutive days of his friend asking him to stay and looking for a job for him, Rite-Way Construction offered him a job.
Alvarado went to work, and for about three days, he worked from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m., sometimes later. He was making the same amount of money as he had been in Portland, but since the cost of living was cheaper here, Alvarado decided to stay and said he hasn’t regretted it.
Although an accident where Alvarado injured his shoulder caused him to leave Rite-Way and another construction company later on, another opportunity arose when Alvarado started mowing lawns while he was working for the other construction company.
When the company asked him to work one weekend, Alvarado said he had to mow his yards, and the company let him go, saying “if the lawns don’t work for you, come back. You always have a job here, but you must work every time I ask,” Alvarado recalled.
Alvarado said he felt bad, but he went on to mow lawns.
“And we made it,” Alvarado said.
By word-of-mouth, Alvarado got more work for a total of around 500 accounts in the 27 years he operated the business.
Alvarado said even a year later, he still gets calls from customers, but he directs them to Garrison or to Brown and helps them as much as he can.
“I miss my people,” Alvarado said of his customers. “We live such a short life. I enjoy (the work), but my body does not answer like it used to.”
Although they had been thinking about retiring and selling for a few years, Magdalena said it was hard to convince him to sell the business and retire because Alvarado has a strong work ethic — he would always say, “I’ll do it next year.”
The couple owns another business, California Land Company, so Alvarado hasn’t officially quit working — which he said is OK with Magdalena and him because “work is life.”
“He learned to work hard since he was a little one, and that’s way that he likes to live — work, because work is life,” Magdalena said. “We always are very thankful God gives us work because it’s that way that we can survive in this world.”
Magdalena said what made Alvarado’s Quality Service successful was that her husband always made sure his customers were happy, being there whenever they needed.
Alvarado also made sure his employees felt appreciated through words of encouragement, bonuses and buying them dinner — anything that showed them they were important to the company.
“We tried to make a team with the guys because we depended on them, too,” Magdalena said. “(José) always tried to motivate them and treat them with respect.”
For Alvarado, his success came from three things: God, the Enid community and Magdalena.
“By myself, I couldn’t make it,” he said. “I need those three together. I can do what I can do, but all together, we can make things happen.”
Alvarado said he wanted to pass along a few key things to the younger generation: “Do the work. No matter which business, work. Be humble and treat others with respect. Nobody is better than the other. Always remember the customer is right. Finish the job and do it correctly — do it today, don’t wait for tomorrow.”
Alvarado officially became a U.S. citizen in 2008, which he said was another day that he felt blessed and was a dream come true.
“I feel like I belong to this country,” he said. “This is my country, this is house, this is my people — this is my place.”
And although Alvarado and Magdalena enjoy traveling and have plans to visit lots of places, they said Enid is their home.
“Always, we will be here,” Magdalena said.
