CHEROKEE, Okla. — An Alva woman was hospitalized Thursday, Sept. 29. 2022, after being injured in a single-vehicle accident near Cherokee, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Heather Lee, 34, was taken to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, where she was admitted in stable condition with an arm injury, according to an OHP report.
The accident happened at 1:15 p.m. Thursday on Oklahoma 11 about 2.5 miles north of Cherokee.
According to the report, Lee was a passenger in a 2011 Ford Fusion driven by Timothy Toone, 29, of Alva. Toone was driving west on Oklahoma 11 when his car went off the road to the right, hit a ditch, went airborne and landed in the ditch.
Toone was not injured, according to the report, but a 3-year-old girl in the vehicle was treated at Bass and released.
The cause of the accident was listed as inattentive driving, according to the report. Everyone in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.
