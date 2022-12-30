DEER CREEK, Okla. — An Alva woman was hospitalized after being involved in an accident on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, near Deer Creek, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Gladys L. Williams, 56, was taken to Stillwater Medical-Blackwell and admitted in stable condition. She was not injured in the accident, according to OHP, but was admitted with a medical issue.
The accident happened at 8:24 a.m. Friday on Oklahoma 11 about 4 miles west of Deer Creek.
According to the report, Williams was driving a 2010 Dodge Avenger west on Oklahoma 11 when she suffered a medical issue and went off road, through a field and hit a belt of trees.
She was wearing a seat belt, according to the report.
