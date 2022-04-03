Ashley Ferguson has always liked being able to make a difference in the lives of people around her.
The Freedom native worked in the behavioral health field for 12 years before she became the community engagement lead for the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s District 1 in April 2020.
Ferguson was recently selected as the new regional administrative director for District 1, which includes Beaver, Cimarron, Custer, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Texas, Roger Mills, Woods and Woodward counties.
Friday was her first official day as director.
“I think that being service-minded is important, and I’ve always had a role of helping people in some form in all of my jobs,” she said. “It has always been an honor to serve the people of Northwest Oklahoma.”
Ferguson graduated from Northwestern Oklahoma State University in 1999 with a bachelor’s in social work. She then went on to work as a social worker and executive leader in government and private health care settings, while earning a master’s degree in human relations from the University of Oklahoma.
She then joined the state Department of Health in April 2020, the first day that COVID-19 testing was being conducted.
Ferguson said the past two years in the COVID-19 pandemic have been a “whirlwind.”
“I did a lot of COVID-19-related things with the community and our team here in District 1,” she said.
Ferguson replaced director Terri Salisbury, who retired March 31 after 25 years of service with OSDH as a public health nurse and then as the regional administrative director in District 1 for 16 years.
“I know I have big shoes to fill, but I’m looking forward to it,” Ferguson said.
Ferguson reminded community members that the Woods County Health Department and other health departments in District 1 provide a variety of services, saying rural Oklahoma has unique needs.
“Growing up in (Freedom) ... I feel like I understand rural Oklahoma, so I’m looking forward to being innovative in ways to provide those public health needs to rural Oklahomans,” she said.
