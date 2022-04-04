ALVA, Okla. — A 19-year-old has been arrested in the stabbing death of an Alva man following an investigation by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation at the request of Alva Police Department.
Woods County dispatch received a report of a stabbing at 20 Locust St., in Alva, just after 10 p.m. Friday, April 1, 2022, according to an OSBI press release on Monday, April 4.
APD and Woods County officers arrived on the scene to find Peter Lewis, 53, with several stab wounds, according to OSBI. Lewis was taken to Share Medical Center in Alva where he was pronounced dead, the OSBI states.
Keaton Smith, also of Alva, initially was detained at the scene by Alva police and later arrested in the early morning hours of Saturday, April 2, by OSBI agents. OSBI reports Smith stabbed Lewis several times outside the residence after a verbal altercation.
Smith was booked into Woods County Jail on a second-degree murder charge, according to OSBI, and an investigation is ongoing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.