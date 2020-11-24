An Alva man has been sentenced to 87 months in federal prison for his role in a murder-for-hire plot.
Vernon Wayne Brock, 71, also has to pay a $30,000 fine, U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing said Monday. In addition, U.S. District Judge David L. Russell sentenced Brock to three years of supervised release.
On April 17, 2019, Brock was indicted on a charge of using interstate commerce facilities to commit murder-for-hire. On Nov. 6, 2019, he pleaded guilty to the one-count indictment.
According to court documents and public record, an individual from Kansas, whom Brock was trying to hire to commit murder, contacted the FBI and cooperated in the investigation. Law enforcement determined Brock was upset with a former employee who refused to continue a sexual relationship with him, according to court documents. Brock wanted the individual from Kansas to arrange the murder of the former employee’s boyfriend in Oklahoma City in exchange for $5,000. He identified the boyfriend by sending a picture to the individual from Kansas. FBI agents arrested Brock on the afternoon of April 3, 2019, with the assistance of Woods County Sheriff’s Office, after Brock delivered a $5,000 check to the individual from Kansas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.