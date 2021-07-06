ENID, Okla. — An “alternative faith community” will begin hosting monthly meetings for people of all beliefs on July 15.
Open Space, a nationwide group that started in Littleton, Colo., will host its first monthly meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15, at Settlers Brewing Co. Enid’s branch of Open Space, founded by pastors Kristia and Nathan Oney, focuses on “starting conversations and reflection with people of all beliefs outside of the church institution,” according to Kristia Oney.
The couple, originally from Oklahoma, lived in California for several years while Nathan Oney studied at seminary school. While there, they were introduced to Open Space through friends within their church.
Kristia Oney previously had struggled with institutional church when she was trying to become a female faith leader, she said. After studying religion at Oklahoma City University, she started “almost deconstructing (her) ideas of religion.”
“I had all of these new ideas, but I still really loved this Jesus guy,” Kristia Oney said. “But I had to start wondering, how do I trust Christians?”
After moving with Nathan Oney to California, Kristia Oney still questioned institutionalized religion. Open Space, while having Methodist roots, offered her a chance to discuss religion outside of a church setting with people who had similar questions.
“Joining Open Space … it was like a soul sigh,” Kristia Oney said.
Open Space has an “opt-in” layout, Nathan Oney said. The primary events of the group come through their monthly gatherings that focus on a “topical, value-based” conversation. The group also hosts more theological-based Bible studies.
The couple has been hosting smaller Bible studies since the late summer of 2020, but has avoided beginning the larger monthly meetings until it was safer. Kristia Oney said “they didn’t want to leave anyone behind” by starting the meetings before more people could be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Nathan Oney, a pastor at New Hope United Methodist, said one focus of Open Space was to change some of the ideas of a typical church setting. They aim to give people a new place to experience religious ideas and community without some of the constraints people have had in institutionalized religion, he said.
“Some churches say that you belong here as long as you believe and behave,” Nathan Oney said. “But what if you belong first?”
At the monthly meetings, the group also plans to provide service opportunities for people to participate in and help the community, the couple said. At the first meeting, people are encouraged to bring water and Gatorade so they can build hydration packages to spread through Enid and the surrounding areas.
“People should know we are faithful by the way we serve our community,” Nathan Oney said.
