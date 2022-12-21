Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, northwest and western Oklahoma. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to noon CST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...North winds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts to near 50 mph will be possible on Thursday. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&