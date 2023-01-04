The alley and outdoor book drop behind Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will be closed part of the morning of Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, while workers install an HVAC system on the library's roof.
The closure will be 7 a.m. noon, according to the city of Enid.
Anyone needing to return items may do so in the library lobby beginning at 8:30 a.m. They also call may the library at (580) 234-6313 for curbside pickup in front of the library.
