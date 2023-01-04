The alley and outdoor book drop behind Public Library of Enid and Garfield County will be closed part of the morning of Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, while workers install an HVAC system on the library's roof.

The closure will be 7 a.m. noon, according to the city of Enid.

Anyone needing to return items may do so in the library lobby beginning at 8:30 a.m. They also call may the library at (580) 234-6313 for curbside pickup in front of the library.

Click for the latest, full-access Enid News & Eagle headlines | Text Alerts | app downloads

Have a question about this story? Do you see something we missed? Do you have a story idea for the News & Eagle? Send an email to enidnews@enidnews.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you