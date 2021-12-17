ENID, Okla. — A social media trend related to school shootings swept the nation and the Enid area on Friday just as schools prepared to shut down for winter break.
Friday, Dec. 17, was reportedly dubbed “National School Shooting Day” by social media users, which seemed to have originated on the video streaming platform TikTok.
Students, educators and parents began raising concerns mid-week as the trend began making the rounds. Dozens of schools in the U.S. closed Friday, sent extra law enforcement to school or chose to release statements about their extra safety precautions.
As the school day and fall semester ended for Enid and other area public schools, no reports of threats or shootings were made.
Garfield County school districts including Pioneer-Pleasant Vale, Kingfisher, Chisholm, Hennessey and Waukomis had released statements addressing concerns.
“While we do not believe the threat to be credible, we are closely monitoring the situation and taking it seriously,” their releases all echoed. “This situation serves as a good example of why it is important to avoid sharing posts online that refer to school safety threats. Even if they are not credible threats, they can cause a great deal of stress and anxiety for our students, families and staff. We ask our families to monitor their children’s social media activity and speak with them about proper behavior online.”
Enid Public Schools shared a statement with the News & Eagle early Friday afternoon from EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd, who said there had been no threat made within or to the district.
“We were made aware of the national TikTok Challenge social media issue yesterday afternoon,” Floyd said. “We then spoke with Campus Police Chief Jason Priest about it. He, in turn, spoke with the Enid Police Department. As an extra source of support, EPD pledged to have a strong police presence around our school district today and to be on call if needed.”
EPS’ districtwide, internet-based phone system also was down Friday morning.
TikTok addressed the rumored shooting threats in a tweet Friday.
“We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we’re working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok,” it said.
TikTok said it had only found videos discussing the rumors, urging people to stay safe, but no direct threats.
The company also said it was “deeply concerned” that the widespread media reports “based on rumours (sic) rather than facts ... could end up inspiring real-world harm.”
A search on TikTok’s platform using words like “national school shooting, school shooting day, and school shooting” provided zero search results, as the phrases have been flagged by TikTok.
Students, parents and educators continued to express concerns and fear Friday, as some students decided to stay home from school.
The United States has had 32 school shootings in 2021, with 24 since August. The latest school shooting occurred on Nov. 30, in which a student killed four people and injured seven, the deadliest school shooting since May 2018, according to Education Week.
There have been 90 school shootings since 2018. The 2020 figure, with 10 shootings, was significantly lower than 2019 and 2018, which each had 24.
Locally, people were expressing concerns on social media Friday about the lack of response from EPS.
Some area students decided to stay home from school, which two parents said was counted as an unexcused absence.
Protesters stood in front of the EPS Administration building on Independence and Garriott all day Friday with signs saying, “Protect our kids.”
While concerned parents said the National School Shooting Day had prompted their presence, they said they felt EPS was doing a poor job of addressing other safety concerns.
Amanda Bullock, a parent of a student in EPS, said her child had heard rumors of the shootings Wednesday. They reported it to the office, where the student said they overheard office discussions of another student overdosing, while another student found their friend cutting themselves in the bathroom.
“It’s just a never-ending story, and nobody is making a deal about anything,” Bullock said. “It just happens every day, like it is no big deal. The kids literally go through hell every day.”
