ENID, Okla. — Life is imitating art at Oklahoma Bible Academy.
Students at OBA have been preparing for their upcoming performance of Disney’s “High School Musical,” which is now happening for real in some ways, as the Lady Trojans are heading to the state tournament on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
“High School Musical” is about a star athlete and an academic who meet, audition for the spring musical together and then balance rehearsals with their other obligations to basketball and an academic decathlon, ultimately learning to be true to themselves.
Two of the Lady Trojans have roles in “High School Musical,” which means they, along with other students involved, are having to balance play rehearsals with basketball practice and/or games.
“When ‘High School Musical’ was first chosen, a lot of (students) said, ‘This isn’t like real life.’ And then, jump to the present day — we are living it out, right down to ... the (OBA) middle school academic team going to state last weekend and having to miss the Saturday rehearsal,” said director Crystal Lovvorn.
OBA, which has a fall and spring show each school year, decided on “High School Musical” back in November, Lovvorn said. The performance was scheduled for this weekend because it’s around the time before spring break and when trips and other sports begin.
The Lady Trojans won the consolation championship game of the Class A area playoffs on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. This is the first time since 2007 that the team has been in the state tournament.
Sophomore Karson Jenkins, one of the two basketball players with a role in “High School Musical,” said going back-and-forth between basketball and musical practices has been a “busy but fun experience.”
“It doesn’t really seem like it could happen in real life,” Jenkins said.
“We’ve all joked around, saying, ‘OK, we’ve got to turn the lights off at the stadium, drive an hour-and-a-half back and make it in time for the musical,’” said Brianna Colby, another sophomore on the basketball team who also has a role in the show. “It’s quite fun, actually, because you get to hang around people there and people in here — it’s two different groups, but we’re all a part of the same thing.”
Coach Randy Roth said he loves that students at OBA are well-rounded in their extracurriculars and that he’s been trying to accommodate for “High School Musical,” finishing up basketball practices a little earlier so Colby and Jenkins can to attend play practices.
“I want to do all I can to help,” Roth said, adding that it’s a blessing to know that Lovvorn and the students aren’t having to worry about decisions. “It’s nice and reassuring that (Jenkins, Colby) and others in the play — they know we’re going to take care of them. They know we’re going to do all we can to make sure they can do both.”
The stage manager for the production is on the cheerleading team, as well, Lovvorn said, and some of the students on the technical crew have siblings playing for the Lady Trojans and want to support them.
Lovvorn said there’s a plan in place in case the Lady Trojans advance, including having understudies ready to take on the roles and having stand-ins ready to help out with the technical side of the performance.
“There’s been a lot of adjustments and compromise,” she said, “but support, too, because both programs have tried their best to make sure that each other has what they need going forward to make it succeed. The big thing is to make sure both programs are supported and taken care of. …
“We’re really all in this together.”
OBA will face Caddo at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Oklahoma City. The winner will play against either Riverside or Vanoss at 1:30 p.m. Friday, and the championship game is set for 2 p.m. Saturday.
Showtimes for “High School Musical” are 7:30 p.m. on Friday; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday; and 2 p.m. on Sunday.
