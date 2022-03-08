All of Enid’s districtwide leadership will return to the school district next year following a collective contract renewal Monday night.
Enid Public Schools board members unanimously renewed administrative contracts through the 2022-23 school year for the district’s more than three dozen department directors, school principals and assistant principals, following an executive session Monday.
At the top of the approved renewal list were Dudley Darrow, assistant superintendent of secondary education, and his elementary education counterpart, Randy Rader.
“Consistency is huge, and not having major turnover is always great,” Darrow said Tuesday.
Darrow will continue into his 18th year at EPS, having started as a history teacher at the district’s alternative education school, Lincoln Academy, in 2005. He became assistant superintendent in 2020 after being Enid High School principal.
Darrow said with good enrollment and new facilities such as the EHS gym, he hoped the secondary schools would gain academic momentum as the district comes out of COVID.
“I think we’re moving in the positive direction in a lot of areas,” he said. “I feel like we’re on the verge of something good."
EPS Superintendent Darrell Floyd’s current contract was extended a year through 2025 at last month’s board meeting.
All 38 administrators whose contracts were renewed Monday were:
• Dudley Darrow, assistant superintendent for secondary education
• Randy Rader, assistant superintendent for elementary Education
• Sam Robinson, chief financial officer
• Kelly Craig, director of child nutrition
• Ron Garrison, director of property services
• Melissa Graddick, director of special services
• Jeff Herbel, director of instructional and informational technology
• Jane Johnson, director of human resources and communications
• Bill Mayberry, athletic facilities supervisor
• Rick Moulton, director of transportation
• Cindy Shiever, business office manager
• Billy Tipps, director of athletics
• Chris Smith, director of early childhood education/principal, Carver Early Childhood Center
• Reba Gregory, principal, Adams Elementary School
• Shea Mercer, principal, Coolidge Elementary School
• Lyntel Murphy, principal, Eisenhower Elementary School
• Amanda Rader, principal, Garfield Elementary School
• James Rainey, principal, Glenwood Elementary School
• Rob Kappus, assistant principal, Glenwood Elementary School/Monroe Elementary School
• Jamie Jarnagin, principal, Hayes Elementary School
• Tanea Artman, principal, Hoover Elementary School
• Roy Bartnick, principal, McKinley Elementary School
• Scott Allen, principal, Monroe Elementary School
• Sherri Hendrie, principal, Prairie View Elementary School
• April Stanley, principal, Taft Elementary School
• Candice Wojciechowsky, principal, Emerson Middle School
• Mark Luetkemeyer, assistant principal, Emerson Middle School
• Jon Mitchell, principal, Longfellow Middle School
• Annie Heathman, assistant principal, Longfellow Middle School
• Robb Mills, principal, Waller Middle School
• Craig Liddell, principal, Enid High School
• Jennifer Patterson, assistant principal, Waller Middle School
• Scott Fitzgerald, assistant principal, Enid High School
• R. Kendon Mulanax, assistant principal, Enid High School
• Tonya Rowe, assistant principal, Enid High School
• Shannon Crowley, assistant principal, Enid High School
• Tommy Parker, principal, Lincoln Academy
