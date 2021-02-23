ALINE, Okla. — An Aline woman has died due to injuries suffered in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 412 west of Enid Feb. 16, 2021.
Earline Shelite, 85, died Monday evening, Feb. 22, at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She had been admitted in critical condition at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center with head and trunk injuries after the accident, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Larry Eugene Shelite, 83, also injured in the accident, which occurred at 12:41 p.m. on U.S. 412 about 4 miles east of Oklahoma 132, was treated at St. Mary’s and later released, according to an OHP report.
Larry Shelite was driving a 2002 GMC 1500 pickup east on U.S. 412 when he went off the road into the center median. After driving one-tenth of a mile in the median, the pickup went down an embankment and hit a tree on the driver’s side.
According to the report, the condition of the driver is under investigation and the cause was “possible medical condition.” Seat belts were not in use and the highway was listed as dry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.