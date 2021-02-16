ENID, Okla. — Two Aline residents were injured Tuesday in a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 412 west of Enid.
Larry Eugene Shelite, 83, and Earline Shelite, 85, were injured in the accident, according to an Oklahoma Highway Patrol report. Larry was treated at St. Mary's Regional Medical Center and released. Earline was admitted in critical condition with head and trunk injuries.
The accident happened at 12:41 p.m. on U.S. 412 about 4 miles east of Oklahoma 132.
According to the report, Larry Shelite was driving a 2002 GMC 1500 pickup east on U.S, 412 when he went off the road into the center median. After driving one-tenth of a mile in the median, the pickup went down an embankment and hit a tree on the driver's side.
According to the report, the condition of the driver is under investigation and the cause was "possible medical condition." Seat belts were not in use. The highway was listed as dry.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.