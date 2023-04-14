The Aline-Cleo Class of 1973, celebrating their 50th reunion, will be hosting the annual Alumni Banquet Saturday, May 13, in the Aline Senior Center. The banquet will begin with registration at 5 p.m. to be followed with a “pot luck” meal scheduled for 6 p.m.
The 22 hosting class seniors from 1973 include Carl Newton Jr., Melonie Goodno Stinson, Jerald V. Hall, Crystal Coppock Kingcade, Leslie Bottoms, Rebekah Rogers Wallace, Rudy Springer, Kathy Kingcade Warlick, Jerry Driskill, Kent Thomas, Lori Watkins Irwin, Gary Olson, Thelma Simpkins Lucas, Jim Lamle, Ruth Jeffries Haworth, John Nightengale Jr. , Polly Sacket Young. Max Anthony, John Lawrence, Terry Driskill, Neal Dyer, and Rick Jeffries are deceased class members.
This year’s banquet honors the 2023 Aline-Cleo Senior Class, as well as, the 1953, 1963, 1983, 1993, 2003, and 2013 graduates. 2023 A-C graduates are the 55th class to graduate since Aline-Cleo schools annexed in the 1968-69 school year.
Alumni scholarship presentations will highlight the evening. This year’s 7 Seniors vying for scholarships are Nova Bohnet, Ashlei Cosper, Samuel Moran, Austin Payn, Austin Ramey, Peyton Rauch, and Karlie Thomas.
All past and present faculty, board members, support personnel, graduates and classmates who attended Aline, Cleo, or Aline-Cleo Schools are welcome to attend this time-honored and memorable event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.