ALINE, Okla. — The annual Aline/Aline-Cleo Public Schools alumni meeting and potluck banquet will be Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Aline Senior Citizens' Building.

Registration will begin at 5 p.m. and the banquet begins at 6. All alumni of Aline Public Schools and Aline-Cleo Spublic Schools are encouraged by organizers to attend the event.

The class of 1971, celebrating its 50th year, will meet at the Aline Christian Church Youth Center at 3:30 p.m. prior to the potluck banquet.

