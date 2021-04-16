ALINE, Okla. — The annual Aline/Aline-Cleo Public Schools alumni meeting and potluck banquet will be Saturday, May 8, 2021, at the Aline Senior Citizens' Building.
Registration will begin at 5 p.m. and the banquet begins at 6. All alumni of Aline Public Schools and Aline-Cleo Spublic Schools are encouraged by organizers to attend the event.
The class of 1971, celebrating its 50th year, will meet at the Aline Christian Church Youth Center at 3:30 p.m. prior to the potluck banquet.
