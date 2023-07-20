ENID, Okla. — School is almost back from summer, and school supplies are in demand.
Starting on Monday, July 24, 2023, school supplies can be exchanged for $5 off one’s Alice Cooper ticket. Cooper’s concert will be hosted at Stride Bank Center on Oct. 17.
It was Cooper himself who inspired the exchange.
“I was scrolling on TikTok, and there was an old Alice Cooper commercial from I don’t know when, where he is walking around,” Nicole Forbes, marketing manager for Stride Bank Center, said. “So, this little girl is in Staples and she looks very upset. And so, she’s like, ‘I thought you said school’s out forever.’”
The commercial referenced Cooper’s popular song “School’s Out” and motivated Forbes to create a similarly inspired promotion for the upcoming concert: donate school supplies in exchange for money off Alice Cooper tickets. The school supplies will be donated to local schools.
Forbes approached Cooper’s team with her idea, and they encouraged Forbes to “go for it.”
Forbes suggested donations such as notebooks, pencils and sanitizing wipes. Each person is limited to $5 off per ticket. Donations are accepted at the box office on the second floor of Stride Bank Center.
Cooper is known for pioneering a theatrical brand of hard rock designed to shock audiences.
“He’s a shock rocker from the ’70s and ’80s, and he puts on a really theatrical show,” Forbes said.
Cooper’s shows, full of electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and snakes, draw inspiration from horror movies, vaudeville and garage rock. Sold out tours, platinum albums and a lasting influence on rock ‘n’ roll are a few things familiar to Cooper.
Tickets prices range from $49 to $149 not including applicable fees. Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and are available atstridebankcenter.comand the box offices located on the second floor.
A small donation is all it takes to get $5 closer to seeing the rockstar.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.