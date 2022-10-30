The increase in feed costs for producers due to drought has generated interest in alternate feedstuffs to increase protein in rations. Cubes and commodity blends can accomplish this, but have you thought about using alfalfa? Some believe the high cost of alfalfa is prohibitive, so let’s consider the alternatives.
Utilizing our example from earlier in this article series, a 10% protein ration will satisfy the needs of any cow regardless of her status as pregnant or nursing. This gives producers a goal to shoot for. Remember that the nutrient requirements change for cattle and the efficient manager tailors the diet to match the energy and protein requirement.
Bulk cubes purchased from a local feed store in my area will cost $435/ton for 20% range cubes. On the other hand, producers can purchase alfalfa hay for $330/ton according to one operation I spoke with. Alfalfa has many different quality levels, but a mid-bloom cutting could contain 22% crude protein and full bloom alfalfa may test at 17% protein.
These two quality levels will be the focus of our comparison.
If you recall, our 1,200-pound cow is eating 3% of her body weight and will consume 36 pounds of hay per day if she is allowed free choice consumption. This 36 pounds of hay from a 2.5% protein hay contains 0.9 pound of protein. Her requirement in early lactation, which will be her highest need for protein, is 3.6 pounds of crude protein daily.
Using 20% cubes I will need to feed 13.5 pounds per day to meet her requirement. The 13.5 pounds of 20% cubes will cost $2.94/head/day for our example cow.
Considering alfalfa hay as a supplement source has some merit. Assuming this hay contains 22% crude protein if harvested in mid bloom, it is a potent source of supplemental protein.
Keeping with our previous example, our cow would need to consume enough alfalfa in place of poor-quality hay as they are both primary roughage sources. Blending these two forages together by 22 pounds of 2.5% hay and 14 pounds of 22% alfalfa supplies our cow with the 3.6 pounds of protein she requires. The 14 pounds of alfalfa will cost $2.31/head/day compared to the 20% cubes that cost $2.94/head/day.
If the alfalfa tests at 17% then our producer will need to feed 17 pounds of 2.5% hay and 19 pounds of 17% alfalfa. This 19 pounds of alfalfa will cost $2.81/head/day compared to the 20% cubes that cost $2.94/head/day.
Eagle eyed mangers also will notice that since we are feeding less 2.5% protein hay then we will reduce that cost in addition to the alfalfa supplement being cheaper than the 20% cubes. Since I have not assigned a value to the low-quality hay, I did not factor that savings in to the calculation.
It is easy to conclude that a higher protein hay source is the most affordable supplement if a producer can limit feed. I have omitted important information, however. This analysis is only concerned with protein.
Energy is another portion of the ration that needs to be balanced, and producers will benefit from consulting an extension educator for assistance and access to ration balancer calculators to perfect their cost analysis for the coming winter.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service west area ag economics specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.