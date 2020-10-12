CHEROKEE, Okla. — A Sunday night single-vehicle collision in Alfalfa County sent seven teenagers to hospitals with minor to serious injuries.
Tierna Mustard, 19, of Cherokee, was driving a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix east on Grant Road, about a third of a mile west of Cherokee, at about 10:12 p.m. Sunday, when she lost control of the vehicle, went into a broad slide off the right side of the road, rolled and struck a telephone pole, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
None of the vehicle's seven occupants were wearing seat belts, and all seven were ejected from the vehicle during the collision, an OHP report states. With Mustard were a 14-year-old boy from Alva, two 14-year-old boys from Waynoka, two 16-year-old boys from Cherokee and a 16-year-old boy from Amorita.
Mustard and the 14-year-old from Alva were transported by Alva EMS to Integris Bass Baptist Health Center in Enid, where she was admitted in stable condition for observation and he was treated and released.
One of the 14-year-olds from Waynoka and a 16-year-old from Cherokee were transported by Alva EMS to St. Mary’s Regional Medical Center in Enid, where they were treated and released.
The other 14-year-old from Waynoka and the 15-year-old from Amorita were transported by Alva EMS to Integris Bass, then transferred to OU Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City and admitted in stable condition with head and arm injuries and internal trunk injuries, respectively.
The other 16-year-old boy from Cherokee was transported by Alva EMS to St. Mary's, then transferred to OU Children's Hospital and admitted in serious condition with internal trunk and head injuries.
The condition of the driver was listed on the report as "apparently normal" and the cause of the collision as "under investigation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.