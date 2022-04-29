Rep. Frank Lucas today announced the addition of Emma Alexander as field representative in his district office.

Alexander, a native of Collinsville, Oklahoma, graduated from Oklahoma State University in December of 2020 and recently served as a staff assistant for the Office of Governor Kevin Stitt. She will serve Cimarron, Texas, Beaver, Harper, Ellis, Roger Mills, Beckham, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Logan, Lincoln, Payne, Noble, Pawnee, Creek, and Osage Counties. She will represent Representative Frank Lucas at meetings and events throughout the District while also conducting staff outreach on behalf of the office.

With the addition of Emma Alexander on staff, Luke Vanderwork will now serve Woods, Woodward, Dewey, Custer, Washita, Kiowa, Caddo, Blaine, Major, Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, and Kingfisher Counties. 

 Grace Enmeier, Congressman Lucas’ District Director, will continue to serve Canadian and Garfield Counties.

