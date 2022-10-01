ENID, Okla. — Vance Air Force Base traces its origins to 1941, the same year Pearl Harbor was attacked by planes from the navy of the Empire of Japan. As the war escalated, the need for pilots became a necessity. It was first known as Air Corps Basic Flying School, Enid, Oklahoma, before becoming Enid Army Flying School in 1942 and shortly after being called Enid Army Air Field.
It became known as Vance Air Force Base in 1949, just two years after the creation of the U.S. Air Force.
Jack Eckenrode, 94, of Pittsburgh, Pa., was among the first groups of pilots to graduate from the newly named Vance Air Force Base, as he was stationed in Enid from June to December 1952 during his year as a cadet. Eckenrode, along with several family members, visited the base Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. It was Eckenrode’s first time on Vance since his graduation.
Eckenrode attended the Air Force Academy prior to his time at Vance, and was glad to learn nearly half the pilots trained at Vance also graduated from the Air Force Academy. He said the amount of technology available to current pilots is nothing he had to work with.
“I’m very surprised of all the new technology and the up-to-date airplanes compared to what I had,” Eckenrode said.
Eckenrode flew the B-25, and he said with all the technological advances the Air Force has made in the past 70 years, he doubted he could fly any of the planes that are currently in the air.
“I don’t think so,” he said. “I would try, but I wouldn’t know where to begin to do it.”
Being back on base brought back many memories for Eckenrode. He said he mostly remembers trying his best to graduate, as he had other plans he was making a priority.
“It brings back the memories I had of graduating,” he said. “Because I wanted to graduate in December because I was planning on getting married. I needed graduation, so I worked hard to get through it. I graduated in December 1952 and got married the same month.”
Eckenrode was in the Air Force for another three years after graduating while fighting in the Korean War. He was in the Air Force for a total of five years. One as an enlisted man, one year as a cadet, which included his time in Enid and three years as a commissioned officer.
“I ran into folks who went to the academy who are training here. So that’s nice to have that luxury,” Eckenrode said. “Everything is so much better and faster for educating the kids here. They have everything here, including the electronic links. We didn’t have that, no way. They get proficient behind the controls, and they learn a lot here. And it’s cheaper because you can’t teach that in an airplane. You can’t. It’s just too expensive.”
Eckenrode said he hadn’t been back on an Air Force base since his time in the service, which made it even more special to be back at Vance.
“It’s very special to me. I’m so happy I came out here,” Eckenrode said. “And the drive from Oklahoma City was nice ... I got to see where I used to fly over. It’s a lot more oil wells and a lot more corn fields ... and more wheat and soy beans. This place is booming, I love it.”
There still is an aura of familiarity with his time in the Air Force, as he said he still gets up each day and does the same calisthenics he learned while training to be a pilot. But the familiar sights he saw during his time at Vance have come and gone, as he said only a few buildings that are still standing from that time that he remembered.
“Nothing. Except for the chapel. We had all barracks here,” Eckenrode said. “That’s all the buildings we had. We had the barracks, then the chapel, then they had an auditorium where we graduated. And that was it. Yeah, that was 70 years ago ... a long time ago.”
Being able to visit the base for the first time in many years, as well as being able to share it with his family, made his trip back to Enid a memorable one.
“It’s special to me, because I talk about it a little bit and they ask me questions about flying,” Eckenrode said. “But to actually come out here and look at it, it is really nice. You hear the jets take off, and it’s really a personal gift. I’m so happy I came.”
