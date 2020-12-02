Enid, OK (73701)

Today

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Evening light rain followed by a mix of rain and snow showers overnight. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 90%.