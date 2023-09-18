ENID, Okla. — The annual Air Force Ball in celebration of the birthday of the Air Force will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Stride Bank Center.
This year's ball will celebrate the 76th anniversary of the creation of the U.S. Air Force in 1947. The ball is an annual chance for members of Vance Air Force Base and members of the Enid community to co-mingle and further strengthen the relationship between the base and the community.
As a training base, Vance is the first posting for many during their time in the Air Force, and the annual ball is an opportunity to showcase to those new to the Air Force what the strong relationship between Vance and Enid is all about. Through being able to learn about their new community to finding ways they themselves can get involved, the ball is a celebration that brings together those from the base and the community in a way that allows both to get to know each other.
Capt. Kyele Bridel, a T-6 instructor pilot with the 33rd Flying Training Squadron at Vance, said she has been on base since 2019. She has been involved with planning this year's event, and said one of the differences this year is that there will be an open seating concept allowing members of the community and base personnel to sit alongside one another.
"So they are going to have an opportunity to really integrate with community members as well as community members integrating with Vance. So hopefully some good stories are shared and relationships are made," Bridel said.
She said it is always a great experience taking part in the Air Force Ball, and said she was impressed with the production of the event last year. She said there are a lot of relationships brought about through events such as the Air Force Ball, including things that are maintained throughout the year. She said it's an opportunity for people to not only have fun and network, but also celebrate the heritage of training pilots that Vance takes tremendous pride in.
"I think Vance is unique as a community and base and has such a close relationship, really a yin and yang relationship, with the community," she said. "A lot of people at Vance are excited to connect with the community that really cares about the base's well-being and vice versa. There's plenty of liaisons and relationships to be cultivated throughout that opportunity. I think it's cool and unique to see that from the military side as well as the civilian side. Just people who may be separating shortly or people who are looking for a particular civilian sector that they may be a part of, so there's that opportunity to sit and network but also have fun and celebrate Vance's heritage. So I think it's just a unique community integrated event for both businesses and Air Force personnel."
Bridel said she is looking forward to taking part in yet another ball, especially with having helped plan it. She said she is glad to see it on the horizon after working hard to help plan it throughout the year.
"It's exciting for the community to celebrate the Air Force's birthday and for us to be involved with them," Bridel said. "Even the video that's going to be playing, I think it's going to get a lot of people, civilians and military, excited about both Air Force culture as well as Vance culture over the years for the 76th birthday. I think it's a good rallying party for Air Force and civilians alike. I've loved my time at Vance. I love the relationship of both the 33rd, the base and the community has with each other. So I'm excited to celebrate that this weekend and everyone should come out to the ball."
