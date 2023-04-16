For the News & Eagle
NORTH OF ENID — Like their predecessors, Brody and Jhona Ronistal operate under the premise of promoting the sport of shooting, gun safety and a strong belief in the Second Amendment.
The Ronistals purchased the property at 6226 E. Lake Hellums Road that previously housed Red Rock Firearms from Doug and Kristin da Silva last December. The da Silvas had operated the gun range and firearms store for seven years before retiring and moving to Florida.
And like the da Silvas, the Ronistals grew up around firearms and aim to pass on that knowledge to their children and grandchildren. Jhona also is a bail bondsman.
“We want our kids and grandkids to be able to own guns and to be able to safely use them. We want this to be a family-friendly facility,” Brody said.
They were approached by the da Silvas last spring, but the Ronistals, who own and operate Brody Ronistal Electric in Enid, didn’t feel they could afford it. The da Silvas later lowered the price, and “we pulled the trigger,” Brody said.
Their son is a competitive shooter and encouraged them to buy it.
Plus, Jhona said, like many gun enthusiasts in the Enid area, they were tired of always having to drive to Oklahoma City to find a public gun range for target practice.
Just like their electrical company, the gun range is a family affair. Since December, relatives young and old, along with several company employees, have pitched in with renovating the property and getting it updated.
Lake Hellums Gun Range will feature both an indoor range and an outdoor range, as well as an educational classroom with its own private outdoor shooting range.
The 25-yard indoor range has eight lanes in a controlled climate area on the east side of the facility. The 100-yard outdoor range has 12 lanes that face west from the facility.
Brody hopes one day they will move the outdoor range to face north and expand for long range shooting at 500 yards. Additional dreams he has for the facility are adding an archery range and hosting pistol and rifle competitions for both adults and children.
In the mean time, the Ronistals are laser-focused on getting the gun range open. Several people in the Enid area have been clamoring for a place to practice since there are no longer any gun ranges for the public operating in Garfield County, according to Sheriff Cory Rink.
Rink said people who live outside city limits are permitted to create their own backstops to practice firearms. The only Oklahoma statute he cited was in Title 29: It is illegal to discharge pistols or rifles within 440 yards of any public place where people assemble.
The sheriff reminded anyone possessing a firearm that while there are no laws against having private berms or backstops, “you’re responsible for that projectile. So if that projectile goes off the property and hits something or someone, you will be responsible.”
“I want to stress firearm safety,” Rink said, adding that a hay bale is not an appropriate backstop. He recommended a dirt mound of 10-15 feet in a low spot facing away from homes or barns.
The Ronistals feel strongly about safety at their gun range, too. They want to alleviate fears the not-yet-gun owners may have, as well as those who’ve not had a chance to practice yet with a new firearm.
“We want you to feel safe on the range,” Brody said. Once they’re up and running, they plan to incorporate classes to educate new and old gun owners on several topics, such as safety training, self-defense and how to properly clean and care for firearms. One-on-one private instruction or women-only classes will someday be available, too.
Their first conceal-and-carry class, which will be taught by firearms veteran Wendy Taylor, is slated for May 20. It is an eight-hour Self Defense Act (SDA) course mandated by the state to allow handgun owners to receive a conceal and carry permit.
Even though Oklahoma is an open carry state, those with conceal-and-carry permits are allowed to carry their handguns out of state into another state with a reciprocal agreement.
Warren Wilson, a firearms instructor with Enid Police Department and previously with Red Rock Firearms, told the Enid News & Eagle in 2021 that the point of attending any basic firearms class is “so you won’t get in trouble.” He emphasized every gun owner should continually be a student of firearms education.
“It’s not like it’s portrayed in the media, where everybody that is a gun owner is reckless,” former gun range owner Doug da Silva also told the Enid News & Eagle in 2021. “We’re not. People want to be responsible firearms operators. We want them to be educated and them to know their rights. The educated person is less likely to break the law if they know the law.”
Lake Hellums Gun Range will have a soft opening 3-8 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023. At that time, the public can come and check out the ranges, and Jhona said they will reveal their regular hours and pricing for both lane memberships and walk-ins. There will be special discounts offered on Friday, too.
For now, only range time and select firearms classes will be available.
Once the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) gives them the green light, which could be this summer or fall depending on the government red tape, Brody said Lake Hellums Firearms will be open to sell firearms and firearm accessories and offer firearm cleaning services.
Customers also will be allowed to try out firearms before they buy them, Brody said, adding that helps with gun safety as a potential gun owner can find out if a pistol is the right fit prior to purchase. Experienced shooters can try different guns and find a new one they’ve not had before.
The Ronistals said they will have an official grand opening celebration for Lake Hellums Gun Range and Firearms upon ATF approval.
“We love guns,” Brody said. He and Jhona, both of whom were born and raised in Enid, welcome everyone to come explore the range and satisfy any curiosity they have might have about firearms and firearm operation.
Find updates about the gun range and firearms store on Facebook at @LakeHellumsFirearmAndRange.
Replogle previously worked for the Enid News & Eagle and is now a freelance writer who provides content for the News & Eagle, a CNHI LLC publication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.