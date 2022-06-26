By Deloris Castor
You probably already deadhead at least to get rid of spent flowers.
But there are other reasons, too. My favorite is that you can prolong the bloom time or even get a second flowering out of many plants. Others will reseed all over the place if you don’t keep their spent flowers picked off. So the question is, “When and how do I deadhead each plant?”
I’d like to share what I’ve learned over the years. I’ll tell you about why you might want to deadhead before we get into how to do it.
Here are the reasons to deadhead:
• Prolong the bloom. You can get many perennials to bloom longer by removing the spent blossoms before they set seed. Some perennials will send up a second batch of flowers after being deadheaded.
• Prevent seeding. Deadheading keeps perennials from spreading. Some, such as garden phlox, produce seedlings that don’t match the cultivar you start with, and sometimes these new seedlings crowd out the parents. You don’t want that.
• Grow healthier plants. Preventing seeds from ripening will keep a plant stronger and healthier. Even a biennial, like the hollyhock, will behave more like a perennial if you deadhead.
Now that you know why to deadhead, there are a few different ways you can go about it. It often depends on the plant and your reasons for cutting it back.
• Individual flowers. Biennial hollyhocks bloom for weeks on their own. But to be honest, they can look ratty with all those spent seedpods turning brown along the stems.
The same is true for balloon flowers. Since each individual flower has such a short stem, snip off each pod as it fades. This helps the plant bloom longer. And the later flowers will be larger, more like the early flowers.
Finally, after the flowers along the entire stem finish, cut the stem down to the ground or to the low mound of foliage.
• Flower clusters. Small flowers that bloom in clusters atop branched stems need a bit more snipping to keep them blooming and not reseeding. Some examples of this type of flowering plant are the tall garden phlox, Shasta daisies and bee balm.
So as soon as the main phlox panicle withers, rather than snipping off individual florets or removing the entire stem, cut it back to a side shoot or branch.
Once all of the flowers are finished along the stem go ahead and cut it down to the ground.
• Entire plant. Perennials that produce lots of blooms over the entire plant require a lot of time to remove each flower or section individually. Instead, shear them.
As soon as the majority of flowers fade, snip them off and you won’t have to look at drying seed heads. Dianthus, baby’s breath and threadleaf coreopsis are such plants.
No matter why or how you remove the ripening seedpods, it’ll improve the appearance of a plant and probably your entire perennial bed.
Don’t be afraid. Start snipping.
Castor is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
