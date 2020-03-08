Spring is around the corner, and the sound of lawnmowers soon will fill the air. Before starting the engine, these tips will ensure a successful season of lawn care.
• Mowing — More than any other practice, mowing has the most significant effect on your lawn’s health. Drop the mower height a notch to remove winter damage debris. After the first mow, raise the height back to a minimum of 2½ inches, better yet 3 inches, for bluegrass and tall fescue or for Bermuda grass a height of 2 inches. Higher mowing heights result in deeper rooting and decreased drought stress.
Avoid mowing the turf too low as it will expose the soil to sunlight, resulting in increased summer weed pressure. It also damages the grass crowns, slowing growth. The goal for the first mow of the season is to only remove enough dead foliage to allow the fresh green to emerge.
• Broadleaf weeds — If weeds gain the upper hand, then controls may be needed. A few weeds will not harm the turf and should be tolerated. Early spring weeds, like dandelions, henbit or chickweed, are best controlled in the fall. Spring treatments can be helpful but have unwanted side effects.
Herbicides applied on a warm, windy spring day drift in the breeze, causing curling and puckering of desirable trees, shrubs, flowers and vegetables. Reduce drift by remedying them in the fall when desirable plants are dormant. Spot spray weeds in the spring instead of treating the entire lawn. Try applying on a cooler day with minimal breeze. When spraying, use a larger water droplet and discharge as close to the ground as possible to reduce drift.
• Crabgrass control — Grassy annual weeds are the exception for spring weed control. This class of weeds is stopped before establishing by using a pre-emergent herbicide. Apply crabgrass preventers in March through early April. When watered into the soil, these products attack the grassy weeds as they germinate.
Ideally, crabgrass controls would not be combined with fertilizers. Pre-emergent-only products are challenging to find. Combination products are often all that can be found at garden centers. Not ideal but go ahead and apply for the grassy weed control.
• Fertilization — Avoid late winter and early spring applications of fertilizer. Nutrients applied during this window convert directly into top growth. A lush spring green may sound nice but comes at a price. What it really means is you will mow more frequently due to the excessive growth. Spring fertilizers push top growth, depleting any food reserves needed later to combat the summer heat and drought.
Crabgrass controls often are combined with fertilizer, which is not ideal. If this is the case, do not apply more fertilizer in the spring season. Highly irrigated lawns will benefit from fertilization in mid-May to help maintain summer color. It is best to fertilize non-irrigated lawns in the fall.
Sweep or blow all fertilizer and chemical materials back onto the lawn. If left on driveway and sidewalks, these materials wash into the storm drains, reducing the water quality in our local streams and lakes.
Soon, dusty mowers will be back in action, and these tips will aid to provide the keys for success.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
