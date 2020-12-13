Howdy market watchers, Hopefully by the time of this reading, it’s snowy white outside. Just in time for the holidays on this anything but usual end to the year.
There is plenty of doom and gloom out there with news circulating all this week that daily COVID-19 deaths are now equivalent to 9/11 and Pearl Harbor, daily. It’s sad, confusing and frustrating all at the same time. We can only hope for a better tomorrow. News of the FDA’s pending approval of Pfizer’s vaccine is some glimmer of hope, but there still is plenty of pain to be had between now and herd immunity from the vaccine. There’s always a bright side.
Today is a special day as it is the due date for my first child. We will see if he makes his emergence or waits for the new week to begin. What a time to bring a child into the world, but it will be a welcome distraction to what is happening around us with more intentional time spent focusing on family. My world is about to change, but I’m very much looking forward to it.
As Congress debates over the terms of another stimulus bill before Christmas due to many programs and benefits expiring on Dec. 26, equity markets eased back after making new highs yet again this week. Oil prices also surged to reach nearly $48 per barrel on Thursday. While the pandemic continues to ravage society, the markets seem to just keep climbing. Agriculture markets caught some of that wind this week as well, with wheat surging over 50 cents in three days of trading driven partially by tighter supplies in USDA’s Thursday reports, but more so by news from Russia of domestic price inflation and potential export taxes on wheat to ensure local supplies. While this was indeed a big move from the very bottom of the range to the very top in just three trading sessions, the move still was within the trading range that has bound this market since late October. Friday’s action just made a slightly new high, but shows a triple top on the charts. The U.S. balance sheet for wheat saw a 15 million bushel reduction in ending stocks due to a 5 million bushel reduction in imports and 10 million increase in exports. Of note, hard red spring wheat is the class driving this export increase up 20 million bushels offset by a 10 million bushel reduction in the export of hard red winter wheat. In recent weeks, there has been more talk of China importing wheat that also may stem from China’s recent ban of Australian barley that could extend to wheat from down under.
Globally, USDA slightly increased Russian wheat crop estimates, upped Australia by 1.5 million tonnes while holding Ukraine and Argentine wheat unchanged. There were reductions in China’s wheat production by 2.5 million tonnes leading to world ending stocks coming in below USDA’s previous estimate by 4.0 million tonnes and the average trade guess by 4.4 million tonnes. This was perhaps the most bullish news from the report, although global wheat stocks remain adequate at 40.8% stocks-to-use ratio not seen since 2014-15. The weaker U.S. dollar should continue to support U.S. exports if global demand remains on track amidst economies getting the spread of COVID under control. With more moisture moving into Oklahoma over the weekend, crop conditions should continue to improve although temps are getting colder. However, one-third of the U.S. wheat belt remains under dryer conditions.
For corn and soybeans, the USDA report was less friendly. U.S. ending stocks for corn were unchanged at 1.7 billion bushels, while soybeans were reduced by 15 million bushels from the last report, but 12 million bushels above average trade guesses. As the weather has improved in South America, so too has production prospects. Brazil corn and bean production was left unchanged by the USDA, but came in above average trade guesses for both. World ending stocks were right in line with average trade guesses for corn and beans despite slightly lower levels than USDA’s November estimates. January soybeans peaked this week at $11.78 closing the week at $11.60½. March corn finished the week at $4.23 ½ from highs at $4.27½. China demand for soybeans, corn and wheat in 2021 will be a key determinate of market direction for these commodities. Through the end of October, China imported $16.4 billion in U.S. ag products representing 48% of the Phase 1 goal of $36.5 billion. It is unlikely that China will reach this level in the final two months of the year, which would require importing five times the October shipments totaling $3.9 billion. The USDA left China soybean imports unchanged at 100 million tonnes while upping corn imports, but only to 16.5 million tonnes from 13.0 million last month and 7.0 million in October while 25-30 million tonnes is expected. According to Friday’s Commitment of Traders Report that reports positions as of Tuesday, funds lightened long positions in across ag commodities most notably in soyoil, soybeans and soymeal. Managed money slightly extended longs in KC wheat to 44,774 versus record net long of 73,111. The corn long remains extended at nearly 270,000 contracts versus a near 430,000 record net long.
Despite a softer start to the week, the cattle market managed to finish the week on a stronger tone in both feeder and live contracts. This was a surprise to a lot of traders given weaker beef and cash prices. The USDA boxed beef cutout closed $3.67 lower at $214.59, while cash traded between $103 and 108, which had been at $110. The vaccine news is indeed positive for consumption in the longer run, but meanwhile, New York’s Governor Cuomo announced Friday that he will shut down the City’s indoor dining again starting Monday. Such news doesn’t bode well in the short term. The USDA did make some changes this week to beef production estimates for Q2 of next year lowering it by nearly 2% versus the previous two month’s forecast. This is likely lower placements finally manifesting in the output numbers. Such reductions should support fed cattle prices this spring, although there is plenty of market pressures between now and then. March feeders finished the week at $140.550, while April live cattle settled at $117.375.
