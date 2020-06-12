Wheat harvest expected to drop this year

ENID, Okla. — U.S. Department of Agriculture expects Oklahoma's winter wheat crop to be slightly smaller than last year's.
Harvest in Oklahoma is expected to bring in 102.6 million bushels, according to USDA's National Agricultural Statistics Service. That's down 7% from last year's harvest of 110 million bushels.
NASS's June forecast is based on two surveys: a farm operator survey and an objective yield survey.
Yield also is expected to be down, from 40 bushels per acre last year, to 38 bushels this year.
Nationwide, winter wheat harvest is expected to be down 3% from last year, about 1.27 billion bushels, compared to about 1.3 billion bushels last year, according to NASS. Yield nationwide is expected to be down from 53.6 bushels an acre, to 52.1 bushels per acre this year.
Oklahoma producers planted more acres in wheat for this crop, 4.3 million acres, compared to 4.2 million acres for last year's crop, but are expected to harvest fewer of those acres, 2.7 million acres this year, down from 2.75 million acres last year, according to NASS.
Kansas continues to rank at the top winter wheat-producing state, with harvest this year expected to be around 318.5 million bushels, according to NASS, down from 338 million bushels last year. Yield for Kansas farmers is expected to drop to 49 bushels an acre, down from 52 bushels an acres last year.
According to Oklahoma Wheat Commission's latest harvest report, released Wednesday, test weights across Northwest Oklahoma have been averaging 64-65 pounds per bushel, which were called "phenomenal."
Yields, according to the report, in Northwest Oklahoma are from the mid-40s to as high as the mid-60s.
Protein levels across the state are ranging from 8.5% to 15.5%, according to OWC's report. The statewide averages is 10.8% to 11.2%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.