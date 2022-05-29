Happy Memorial Day weekend, market watchers. While this time of year marks the unofficial start to summer, it is an important time to reflect on those who have served and sacrificed for this great country.
It also is a time to remember and attempt to reconcile the tragedy that has taken place in Uvalde, Texas. As a father of two young children, there are no words to describe the emotions that the parents and loved ones of the victims are experiencing. Let’s show all those closest to us some extra adoration while together this holiday weekend.
Markets are closed Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
After many months of extreme drought conditions, it finally rained. And when it rains, it pours. Much of the Southern Plains saw 3-6 inches of rainfall this past week, with more in store for next week. Cool temperatures made it feel like anything but late May. Similar conditions return mid-next week. Enough rain fell in a short time that the Port of Catoosa had to stop loading barges due to high water levels. It has been several years since that was a concern.
Grain markets reacted this week to rain in the Plains as well as the Corn Belt. Winter wheat conditions on Monday showed good to excellent ratings improve a percentage point from last week to 28%, in line with expectations, but versus 47% last year. Corn plantings accelerated to 72% complete versus 68% expected and 49% last week. This is still behind last year’s 89%, but more in line with the five-year average at 79%. Soybean plantings reached 50% complete, in line with expectations and 20% above last week and largely on track with the five-year average at 55%. Cotton plantings jumped to 54% complete, which was ahead of the five-year average at 51%.
Rains in the Texas panhandle cotton country and weakness in China’s economy saw cotton prices deteriorate this week. If December new crop ICE cotton futures break below $1.21, we could be moving lower. I helped several clients protect new crop prices with $1.00 puts this week for around $1,200 for 50,000 pounds, and this is not a bad idea to consider if you have a lot of acres at risk.
While there is a firm, bullish tone across commodity markets, there is greater uncertainty in the global economy, not to mention geopolitical issues that could see markets take back some of the premium now supporting prices. The U.S. dollar has continued to selloff since its peak on May 13, and this should start aiding U.S. exports to a greater degree, although it remains elevated.
One of the biggest impacts on wheat and corn markets this week was Russia’s pronouncement of reopening grain exports from Ukraine in exchange for reduced sanctions. On Wednesday, Russia outlined intentions to provide a “humanitarian corridor for vessels carrying food” to leave Ukraine ports. It has been speculated that this was only for ships currently loaded and not new sales. There is said to be 20 million metric tons of grain in storage at Ukrainian ports unable to be exported. There also was news this week of Turkey negotiating with Russia to open export channels through the Bosphorus. The threat of Ukraine grain exports is now the major wild card hanging over the wheat and corn markets next to U.S. weather.
The Ukraine wheat harvest also is coming up in July. That will be the next headline to watch. It is estimated that nearly 40% of Ukraine’s grain storage is in dangerous areas with 16% in the most hostile areas of conflict.
Another factor that kept a lid on the corn market this week was China’s customs authority approving the phytosanitary certificates required to import Brazilian corn. The Ukraine was one of China’s largest corn suppliers, and opening the Brazilian channel is a way to reduce over dependence on the U.S. spring wheat plantings in the U.S. now are at historic lows at 49% complete versus 56% expected and 93% last year. Continued active wet and cold weather patterns may see some of these acres shifted to soybeans with the planting window closing.
Energy markets have remained strong, but fertilizer prices are starting to decline. Urea prices are leading the decline, but UAN prices are expected to soften as well in the next couple months. Let’s hope this gives some reprieve to rising input costs as inventories build.
Winter wheat harvest is off to a slow start with wet weather stopping combines. Harvest progress shows Texas is only 11% complete, while Oklahoma is less than 1%. While reports are limited, test weight and proteins have been holding up relatively well. However, rain at maturity can cause a lot of issues, including lower test weights and eventually sprouting in the head. Early maturing varieties in northern parts of Oklahoma may go at the end of next week depending on the weather.
Recent rains will only accelerate the interference of weeds and sucker heads that will add moisture. Unfortunately, it is going to be a year to contend with both. Hopefully, the rain allows harvest to resume to avoid the sprouting problems we dealt with last year.
There are plenty of factors to keep wheat prices supported. July KC wheat has done well holding the 20-day moving average at around $12.30. However, I still believe we may see some harvest pressure over the coming weeks especially if Ukraine grain exports start to become reality. I do believe re-owning bushels with call options will be a strategy to consider come July.
The cattle market made a valiant effort to stage a long overdue rebound this week. Through Wednesday’s high at $170.250, August feeders jumped nearly $7.50 per cwt in three sessions gapping higher between Monday and Tuesday’s session. Markets sold off to close the week, but did fill the lower gap on the chart. While the market closed near its lows on Friday, a strong recovery in equity markets and steady corn could see some recovery next week. Cash markets however are softening as we near the summer and keeping live cattle futures under pressure. There are now a record number of cattle on feed, but also a record low number of cattle outside feedlots. As long as the economy continues to press on and exports firm, the cattle gap should see feeder markets reach new records, in my opinion. However, not until later this year. May feeder futures and options expired on Thursday settling at $154.60. August futures are now the front month.
