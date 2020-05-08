Weed control in soybean production has been a persistent issue year after year for many in Northwest Oklahoma.
Inadequate control is one of the most yield-limiting factors, as some research has shown losses as high as 79%. Certain herbicide programs may seem expensive, but still can be economical if yields are protected. From soybean emergence to the V3 growth stage (third trifoliate) is the most critical period to limit weed competition to protect yield potential.
In addition to lost yield potential, weed control usually is going to be more effective when weeds are small. Many herbicide options will provide weed size limits on the product label. If an herbicide is applied later than the labeled timing and is not controlled, the weed is not considered herbicide resistant. Increases in herbicide-resistant weeds is becoming a major concern with many producers in the area. Utilizing multiple modes (or sites) of action either in the soybean crop or with other crop rotations is paramount to managing these weeds.
Only relying on post-emerge (“over-the-top” or “in-season”) herbicide products limits options and will tend to lead to herbicide resistance sooner. Options are limited especially if applications are delayed due to weather events or breakdowns as weeds become rank and less controllable. A more robust management plan includes pre-emerge products with residual activity. This may not be as cheap as some of the post-emerge products but will provide more modes of actions, act as a safety net in case of delayed post applications, and ultimately should provide much less weed competition early on in the season.
Pre-emerge products can be applied pre-plant, prior to crop emergence, and some can be tank mixed with early post-emerge products. Pre-emerge products need to be applied to the soil before germination of the weeds. In no-till production, some products can remain in the previous crop residue and control can be reduced. Some products need to be incorporated into the soil with rain or irrigation to become active. Pre-emerge and some post-emerge products can provide residual soil activity.
To complement an herbicide program, soybean producers also can strategize agronomic practices that can help suppress weeds. Utilizing seeding rate, row spacing, plant populations, and planting date can aid in weed management. Achieving canopy closure as early as possible is the goal. Preventing sunlight from reaching the soil surface will significantly reduce germination of some weed species, especially broadleaf weeds. A thicker stand will cause the soybean plants to grow more erect at a faster pace. Planting around a major weed flush can also allow a final tillage pass or burndown treatment.
Recent field trials by Oklahoma State University have shown that pairing pre-emergent herbicides with post-emergent herbicides resulted in higher yields (about 10-15 more bushels) and fewer weeds. These trials looked at planting date and post-emerge application timings with and without a pre-emerge. Later planted soybeans generally benefited more from the pairing of a pre-merge and post-emerge.
To save yield potential, it is best to start clean and stay weed-free for the first few weeks of crop growth. Soybean producers first must decide which herbicide traits is best for their operation, develop a herbicide plan and also make a backup plan if herbicide applications are delayed or fail satisfactory control. Weed control strategies need to consider future crop rotations and should also be a long-term investment in managing herbicide resistant weeds. Going cheap now may become much more expensive later.
To find out more information, contact your local OSU County Extension Office to visit with your ag educator and review Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service factsheet PSS-2794, “Meshing Soybean Weed Management with Agronomic Practices in Oklahoma.”
Bushong is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area agronomy specialist.
