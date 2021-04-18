Howdy market watchers. How does near freezing temps for mid-April, sound? Unreal, right? Well, we’re living it. Even snow flurries are expected early next week from Chicago to Northern Oklahoma.
Cold soil temperatures are delaying corn and milo planting and creating nervousness across the winter wheat belt. Extreme dryness across the Dakotas has spring wheat prospects questionable. The markets have not been shy in expressing their concern. Minneapolis wheat is up nearly 65 cents in 10 days. KC wheat is up over 56 cents. New crop December corn is up over 60 cents in 12 days with a gap remaining on the chart down at the $4.80 level. New crop November beans are back to the new highs from early April.
The U.S. dollar has been correspondingly weaker falling from $93.5 to $91.5 area in the past 12 days. Export sales were mixed this week, but the overall fundamentals have kept the market supported with building dryness concerns over the second crop corn crop in Brazil into mid-May. Grain balance sheets remain tight with buffer wheat stocks being substituted for corn as front-end feed supplies continue raising basis bids to buy stored reserves. The shrinking bean/corn ratio (2.45:1.00) is likely to give edge to corn acres that could see already tight soy stocks potentially getting below 100 million bushels.
Despite colder temps, 65% of the U.S. hard red winter wheat belt received five days of precipitation coverage, leaving only the southwest quarter of the winter wheat belt dry. The dilemma for wheat is the extent of colder temperatures and substitute demand for corn balanced by beneficial moisture. Internationally, freeze concerns also were present in France and a dryer tone in Australia. Parts of South America also are posing dry concerns for wheat areas.
Managed funds this week increased corn and Minneapolis wheat longs as of the last Tuesday cutoff while trimming for Chicago and KC wheat as well as soybeans. So, where do we go from here? There is undoubtedly potential for this market to move higher with speculative longs trading inflationary expectations, a weaker U.S. dollar and weather premium. The demand picture is less clear, although tight stocks keep the underlying bullish tilt in place. Having said all that, producers should put these prices in perspective as well as the investments made in higher priced inputs and not allow the all-around sentiment of higher prices result in complacency. There are ways to protect the downside while keeping the upside open should this rally continue. There is a strategy for every level of risk tolerance, and I spend time explaining the strategies so you know your risk. These prices are attractive, but things can change as quick as the weather with the weather premium being taken out of the market.
If you’ve done nothing so far, you’re ahead in a number of ways, but inaction is not a strategy in these volatile markets. Continued progress in vaccination rates has demand optimism on the rise.
The cattle market, however, didn’t reflect that same excitement this week with feeder and live cattle contracts losing $10 per cwt in 10-days. As feed grains were on the way up, feeders were on the way down. Boxed beef prices are also topping out, but have held on longer with a Kansas packing plant down for cooler cleaning and helping support prices on reduced kills. Futures contracts, however, have continued to deplete with October fats dipping below the 50-day moving average, but closing off the lows right back to this key level. Watch for a potential rebound in the cattle market this next week.
If you have or are selling cattle at these price levels, consider call options to remain in the market should we rebound after you’ve sold your cattle. Note if you have an LRP policy that expires after you’ve sold, you are not getting the price protection if the market rebounds after you sold your cattle. This also is where the call options can come into play whereby your LRP coverage pays less if the market rebounds, but the call option will gain value to make up for some of the loss on the LRP policy. Also, I am now offering the Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) policy that is essentially a subsidized put option. Let me know if you’d like to add this strategy to your price risk management.
Looking at crop options for the spring/summer, many producers have mixed emotions about sesame. Lack of variety options and reduced seed germination by the main player in the market are part and parcel of the experience. Enterprise Grain has a solid, proprietary sesame program that offers seed variety options, improved yield potential, germination rates above 85% and higher, premiums for Grade 1, as well as a customer base that keeps the majority of its sesame in the U.S. The high prices of corn and soybeans futures are no doubt attractive, but consider your input costs, potentially hot and dry periods in key growth stages and basis risk compared to the diversification that sesame provides. If you would like more information about the Enterprise Grain sesame program that includes an “Act of God” contract not available for corn, beans and milo, call (580) 874-2286 to get your acres contracted.
If you have on farm storage, I have several risk management and marketing programs for wheat, corn, milo, soybeans and sesame to consider that will help you pay for this capacity and allow you to act similar to a grain elevator. If you would like to lock in these futures levels through a Hedge-to-Arrive contract, while leaving the basis open and most importantly, not having to decide the delivery point and therefore, you have the ability to fully negotiate the basis with whatever delivery point you choose when you’re ready, give me a call as I have a new solution for producers to do exactly that. This is a creative solution to lock in futures without having to pay margin calls, but also have the freedom to negotiate the basis with delivery points once you are ready. This is product is nationwide and not limited to our immediate area. If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Remember, I am on-site at the Enid Livestock Market on Thursday, sale day. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
