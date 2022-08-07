Waynoka FFA reporter
Waynoka FFA members set goals, planned meetings and got a head start on FFA Week on July 23.
Ronnie and Keisha Nix hosted the event.
On July 15, members of the Waynoka senior FFA judging team and junior 4-H team attended The Prequel in Fairview.
Stetson Nix, Allison Blocker, Whitney Hanks and Addley Hanson were members of the champion junior 4-H team. Blocker was named fourth high individual.
Hunter Durkee, Tayen Redgate and Breya Beck were members of the reserve champion senior FFA team. Redgate was second individual in reasons.
On July 19-21, two junior 4-H teams and the senior FFA team attended the OSU Big 3 Field Days contest in Stillwater.
The junior 4-H teams consisted of Allison Blocker, Stetson Nix, Sage Baird, Whitney Hanks, Raegen Wilson, Paisley Reed and Addley Hanson. The senior FFA team consisted of Tayen Redgate, Hunter Durkee, Breya Beck and Shay Wilson.
The first day they evaluated sheep and goats. The second day they evaluated cattle, and the third day swine.
The senior FFA team placed fifth in swine, and Durkee placed eighth individually in swine.
On July 11, Breya Beck attended the Oklahoma Farm Bureau FFA Reporters Conference. She learned ways to improve social media, writing, designing, photography and videoing skills.
