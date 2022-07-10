Waynoka FFA members Tayen Redgate and Makinze Smith recently attended the second session of alumni camp at Tulakogee Conference Center near Wagoner.
They learned how to become better leaders by learning the importance of building each other up and becoming a family, along with other team-bonding skills. They did several activities learning how to become closer and grow like a family to be the best group of leaders they could be. They both made new friends, they said that hopefully will last a lifetime.
Redgate also tried out for the flag team and made it. She presented a paragraph during the flag raising about a man who showed his respect to his fallen brothers and sisters.
They were part of the biggest session ever at camp with 426 attendees.
“I had such a great tim,e and I can’t wait to use what I learned in our chapter,” Redgate said.
