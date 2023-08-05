Howdy market watchers. It is a HOT start to August. Temperatures well over 100 degrees have been the norm across many U.S. states this week.
The updated drought monitor has started to reverse recent progress at reducing the two-year cycle of extensive dryness. Some relief is in store this weekend into early next week, which is welcome news for back-to-school and maturing summer crops.
There has indeed been a lot of hay work finally getting caught up after a very saturated start. Field prep for fall planting also has been significantly behind after a late wheat harvest, monstrous weeds and wet conditions. We’re beginning to see cultivated acres finally get back into shape as anhydrous begins to get applied ahead of wheat planting that starts next month.
If you’ve been busy in the fields or enjoying family vacations, you’ve been more productive than the wheat markets this week. It has been an unbelievable nine-day rollercoaster that finally started to stabilize on Friday. Free fall is more accurate. After a nine-day, $1.35 rally starting July 13, the Kansas City wheat contract plummeted faster and further in the nine days following the July 25 peak at $9.29¾ to $7.52 on Friday. That is a drop of nearly $1.80. Despite continued escalating tensions in the Black Sea that has now devolved into further Russian attacks on Ukraine’s Danube River ports in Izmail and Ukrainian attacks in mainland Russia, the wheat and to a lesser extent the corn markets, lost interest.
The strengthening U.S. dollar has been one of the most notable culprits that reversed the downtrend beginning on July 13-14. Friday’s jobs report finally broke the back of the U.S. dollar surge. The U.S. economy added 187,000 jobs in July, fewer than the Dow Jones estimate of 200,000 additions and the lowest since December 2020. This brought the unemployment rate to 3.5% versus consensus of 3.6%. Average hourly earnings were higher for the month of July and above expectations, demonstrating continued tightness in the labor market. After a volatile week, the equity markets liked the jobs number that, although was lower than expected, it puts further pressure on the Fed to stop raising rates, which would be positive for companies and in turn, the economy. Some Fed news this week was the announcement of a new president for the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City, Jeffrey R. Schmid from Nebraska, replacing Esther L. George who retired on Jan. 31, 2023, as required by mandatory Fed retirement rules for the position.
A weaker U.S. dollar makes U.S. commodities more competitive in the export market. China has been a consistent buyer of U.S. soybeans again this week, and that has helped support soybean futures that have been struggling to hold above the 200-day moving average. There is a gap above on November new crop futures at $13.79 that I believe will fill in the next week or after USDA’s next monthly WASDE and Crop Production report next Friday at 11 a.m. Thursday’s inside day on chart, lower high and higher low, followed by Friday’s move higher suggests upside follow through should be seen in Monday’s session. However, this week’s low was below the July 7 low and could suggest more downside if Midwest weather conditions and the outlook remain somewhat favorable.
August is the month that makes or breaks the soybean crop. U.S. soybean crop conditions this past week were 1% below expectations as it was in corn and 2% lower than last week with conditions improving in the Eastern belt, but declining in the Western belt. There also is a chart gap above on December corn futures that would fill at $5.25½. I believe the $5.35 area is possible on December new crop corn futures, but also an area to protect downside if you are under covered on corn or milo.
The July rebound in crude oil prices also should aide a near-term rally in corn. From the June 28 low at $67.27, September crude futures have recovered to Friday’s new recent high at $83.24. This is the highest level since early November 2022. There was, however, a brief glitch to crude’s strength this Wednesday after credit-rating firm Fitch downgraded U.S. long-term foreign currency issuer default from AAA to AA+. However, as many critics argue, U.S. debt still is the least risk globally and still considered the “risk free” asset to own. Saudi Arabia and Russia, the second- and third-largest global crude producers, respectively, announced this week that prior production cuts would be extended through September, bringing bullish sentiments back to bare. Russian claims Friday that Ukraine attacks damaged the oil export hub at the port of Novorossiysk introduced fresh news to a market that has seen gains for six consecutive weeks.
The cattle market had a strong finish to the week despite a bumpy ride. I thought it was somewhat telling that the weakness in grains didn’t accelerate the feeder market more than it did. However, feeder contracts broke above the most recent and short-lived, July 20 high. October and later feeder contracts made new all-time highs on Friday, yet again. A strong, end-of-week rebound in equity markets sure lent support. Cash, fed cattle trade was virtually non-existent until Friday as packers try to slow the upward movement of live cattle prices. In fact, we’re hearing about a massive standoff in the south to attempt to keep cash prices below the $180-level with packer margins in the red. Cash trade was noted Friday afternoon at $188 in central and eastern Nebraska. These are the dog days of summer when demand is lackluster due to family vacations and peak heat seeing consumers prefer lighter fare. Hotter temps also lead to slower gains and death loss in feedyards, further tightening the supply side and keeping cash prices elevated.
What’s next? Thursday’s inside day on feeders followed by Friday’s move higher suggests we could see further upside movement on Monday. Should that happen and we see new highs on August and September contracts, I think it should be protected for near-term traders. Each time we make new highs, the market takes a breather.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
