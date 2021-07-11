By Amber M. Gill
Some of the best shrubs for Garfield County are viburnums.
Many of them are evergreen, they provide lovely ornamental berries, winter habitat for birds, they come in all sizes, all produce beautiful blooms, many of which are fragrant, all are attractive to bees, butterflies and/or birds, severe freeze did not hurt them, all prefer part shade, and most provide a full four seasons of interest.
When we moved to our new home 10 years ago, I decided to plant many different varieties of viburnums. Many were ordered from reputable sites on the internet so the exact variety could be obtained.
This is what was discovered:
• Viburnum burkwoodii “Burkwood” — H 8”-12”; W 6-12”; red, blue, black fruit in the fall; in April fragrant white semi-snowball flowers bloom with a most delicious spicy scent; evergreen; red-burgundy fall color; it has grown the best of all the viburnums.
• Viburnum burkwoodii “Conoy” — H 3-5”; W 5-8”; numerous fragrant pink and white flowers in the spring; beautiful red berries in the winter; small, glossy evergreen leaves; selected by the U.S. National Arboretum; won a Pennsylvania Horticultural Society Gold Medal.
• Viburnum burkwoodii “Mohawk” — H 7-8”; W 5”; very fragrant with spicy clove scent, “most aromatic shrub of spring”; flower buds are showy reddish pink and open to pure white 3-4” semi-snowball shaped flowers in May; orange-red fall color; red to black fruit; won a Pennsylvania Gold Metal, the 1999 Georgia Gold Medal, and released from the U.S. National Arboretum breeding program.
• Viburnum carlesii “Koreanspice” — H 4-6”; W 4-6”; very fragrant pink and white 3” blooms mid spring; deciduous smooth textured foliage; red then black berries in the winter; inconsistent red autumn foliage.
• Viburnum dentatum “Christom” “Blue Muffin” — planted in the fall and died the next summer, but a friend of mine in Waukomis has had a beautiful one in her yard for 10 years.
• Viburnum juddii, “Fragrant Viburnum” — H 6-8”; W 6-8”; very fragrant pinkish white semi-snowball shaped flowers in spring; orange, yellow, and burgundy fall color; red then jet black fruit in the winter; deciduous.
• Viburnum opulus, Eastern Snowball, “Sterile” aka “Roseum” — H 10-15”; W 10-12”; pure white, snowball shaped flower clusters in spring; smooth textured bright green leaves have a purplish-red fall coloring; deciduous; my most favorite viburnum!
• Viburnum rhytidophyllum, leatherleaf “Alleghany” — H 8-12”; W 8-12”; red to black fruit in late summer; fall colors; creamy yellow lacecap flowers 4-8” long in May; evergreen; large, dark green, thick rugose leaves make a bold textural statement.
These died within a year of planting: Viburnum acerifolium “Mapleleaf viburnum”; Viburnum dentatum “Chicago Lustre”; Viburnum dilatatum”Cardinal Candy”; Viburnum nudum “Brandywine”; and Viburnum nudum “Winterthur.”
A friend of mine also has grown the Sargent and double-file viburnums with good success. Have fun with these plants in your landscape. If you have any questions, call the master gardeners office at (580) 237-1228 or join our group.
Gill is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
