Neem oil all-natural tree extract shows up in beauty products, health care and a wide range of agricultural applications. There is a bit of confusion out there on how useful neem oil is for plants.
Neem affects insects differently than chemical solutions. While it can take up to two weeks to see results, it is far more successful at eliminating infestations in the long term. While lauded in most of the world, neem oil is currently banned in Canada due to the potential side effects of misuse. One must know how often to apply neem oil to protect plants from potential damage. It also will help protect beneficial insects from coming into contact with this natural insecticide.
• How often can one use neem oil on pants? As a general rule, neem oil is just for eliminating infestations. Yet, one can use it as a preventative every 2 to 3 weeks.
Neem foliar sprays use a processed form of organic neem oil insecticide known as clarified hydrophobic neem oil. This oil has most of the active ingredients of Azadirachtin removed, resulting in concentrations of .5% to 3%. As a topical solution, neem foliar sprays will suffocate insects on contact and control some external fungal diseases and infections. It will require repeat applications every other day for at least 14 days for it to fully work.
One needs to apply at either dusk or dawn to prevent contact with beneficial insects such as ladybugs or honeybees. Once neem oil has controlled a current infestation, it can safely be uses as a foliar spray once every two weeks for prevention.
• How often to use neem soil soaks? Neem drench or soil soak are a different story. The soaks use 100% cold-pressed pure (AKA raw) neem oil. Pour this version of neem oil for plants on the soil so the plant’s roots can soak it up, turning it into a systemic insecticide. The Azadirachtin will remain potent within the plant for up to 22 days. It will only affect piercing or chewing bugs. It makes it far safer for use on plants near beehives. Due to the longevity of the Azadirachtin, repeat soil soaks every 21 days to keep the potency. Azadirachtin kills most infestations without harming pollinators and beneficial critters such as earthworms or predator species.
It also will help combat many bacterial and fungal infections, including some forms of root rot.
• When not to use neem oil. Something not discussed enough is when one should not use neem oil on a plant.
While non-toxic and often used in products such as toothpaste, it is generally agreed that one should not apply neem to an edible plant the day of harvest. It can be used as a foliar spray the day prior to or as a drench or soil soak before harvest. One will ingest less by avoiding an application on the actual day of harvest.
Nelson is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service ag educator for Garfield County.
