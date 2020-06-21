Recent interest in locally raised beef has led to a great amount education for producers and consumers alike.
Education has been flung far and wide to teach producers and consumers alike about management, nutrition, marketing and processing. For small producers finishing cattle, it is important to understand how to produce wholesome beef efficiently, but to know that this isn’t a cheap process. Like anything in agriculture, there are risks involved. Producers should be aware of the management factors and technologies available that help mitigate risk. One of those technologies is the use of ionophores.
Ionophores are feed additives that were developed to improve feed efficiency and prevent coccidiosis. According to a recent feedlot survey from New Mexico State representing 14 million cattle on feed, 97.3% of feedlots utilize an ionophore in finishing diets. In addition to the improvement of efficiency and gain, ionophores have a derived benefit of preventing and controlling digestive disorders such as acidosis and bloat. This is valuable when finishing cattle due to the increased likelihood of these conditions.
The two most common ionophores utilized are monensin (Rumensin and Monovet) and lasalocid (Bovatec). Ionophores improve feed efficiency by increasing the amount of energy available to the animal through selection of more efficient microorganisms in the ruminant digestive system. On average, feedlot cattle are 4% more efficient when fed an ionophore.
Ionophores can be included in a variety of feedstuffs, such as mineral mixes, free choice feeds and pelleted supplements. Most feed products at retail locations throughout the state may not offer ionophores in stock feed mixes but most can be accessed with a custom or special order. Pure forms of ionophores are potent and require extreme precision when adding to blended feeds and supplements. For this reason, most small producers will not purchase ionophores to mix themselves. Rather, producers would benefit from purchasing mineral and feed supplements that already include ionophores at the proper dosage. These supplements increase feeding accuracy and reduce the guesswork for producers feeding smaller amounts of feed. Most retail feed locations can include ionophores in a blended feed or ration upon request.
Another thing to keep in mind is the antibiotic statues of ionophores. Ionophores are considered antibiotics, not because they kill bacteria, but due to their ability to limit functionality of certain types bacteria in the rumen. Although they are antibiotics, ionophores are not limited by the Veterinary Feed Directive (VFD) because they are not used in medically relevant applications for humans. However, due to their antibiotic status, they may not be allowed in certain natural or grass fed feeding programs.
When feeding ionophores in a pure form or within a supplement, label instructions should be strictly followed. Monensin is toxic specifically to equine species and some monogastric animals. Ionophores can be toxic to any animal when overconsumed.
People interested in finishing small groups of cattle should consider using ionophores to help manage the risk of digestive upset but also help improve finishing efficiency. For more information about ionophores, contact your local county OSU Extension Educator for details.
Zook is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area livestock specialist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.