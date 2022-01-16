Howdy market watchers. The cold weather is back. Let’s hope it brings some precipitation this time, although chances for anything material look slim to none.
We’re at the Enid Agrifest farm show this weekend, and drought concerns are at an all-time high among winter wheat producers and those grazing cattle on wheat. Tolerance levels for the less-desirable types of moisture are increasing across the southern plains as extreme drought continues to spread across western Oklahoma, Southwest Kansas and the panhandle of Texas. In fact, 69% of the U.S. winter wheat area is now within an area experiencing drought, and yet the wheat price keeps falling.
Ahead of USDA’s 11 a.m. Wednesday reports, July KC wheat started its plummet that resulted in a 39-cent selloff over three trading sessions, closing the week just a one-half cent off Friday’s low at $7.51¼. This violation of the prior Jan. 7 low at $7.56½ leaves $7.44 then $7.22¼ as next downside targets. Planted wheat acres were expected to increase pressuring prices leading into the report. While all wheat acres were slightly higher than expectations, hard red winter wheat, which represents 70% of the acres planted to wheat, came in 234,000 acres lower than expectations. This should become of greater importance to the market if it continues to stay dry as winter wheat comes out of dormancy.
However, we need demand to pick up for U.S. wheat. The U.S. dollar has been strong, but finally started to break lower this past week. The weaker demand tone has pressured all ag commodities recently with U.S. origin being priced out of the market in many cases. China did buy U.S. bean shipments this week as concerns over South America production loom large with extreme heat and drought. However, that picture started to change this week with two-thirds of Argentina expected to get rain in the coming days as well as southern Brazil that then expands north.
While major fireworks were expected for this January report, it will go down as one of the most uneventful and tepid reports in recent history. U.S. ending stocks for corn, wheat and beans were adjusted higher versus average trade guesses, while world ending stocks were higher for wheat, but tighter for corn and beans. U.S. corn production for this last year was raised from an increase in harvested acres, while yield was held unchanged at 177.0 bpa. U.S. soybean production also was on a 0.2 bpa bump in yield to 51.4 bpa, while harvested acres were decreased slightly. Now let the battle for acres begin for 2022 plantings.
At our grain marketing meeting this past week, we had a representative from RJ O’Brien’s Structured Products division discussing strategies to be able to achieve higher average pricing while keeping your delivery points and basis open until the producer decides. There is no bushel minimum and bushels can be added at any time. If interested, please give us a call to tailor a plan that fits your operation. These strategies improve pricing during times of elevated volatility such as now, are not emotional during market swings and come at no cost to producers.
The U.S. Supreme Court was active this week with several important releases for agriculture. Monday’s ruling dealt a blow to a potential demand increase for corn from ethanol with expanded summer sales of the higher ethanol E15 blend being denied from an industry group’s request. The Supreme Court also blocked the Biden administration’s push for companies with over 100 employees to mandate vaccines or weekly testing. This is a big victory for all industries, but especially for meat packing plants. While omicron issues have been slowing up some packing plants and starting to back some cattle up in the feed yards, demand remains strong. With dry conditions, I’m expecting cattle to come off wheat earlier this year, which already has started.
There may be a lull in prices in the immediate term with the combination of more cattle coming to market at the same time as feed yards slowing turnover, but then expect this market to push higher and make new highs. Cattle are gaining good on wheat pasture with dry forage and lack of muddy conditions. Depending on weights, such cattle may be hard to feed if you run out of wheat pasture, but I do believe feeder prices in April and May will be healthy. If you sell your cattle and would like to be able to participate in a potential rally, consider buying call options on May feeders. March feeders closed the week at $166.375. A gap remains on the charts up to $169.225 that will eventually be filled.
Hay stocks were reported at a 10-year low for December. I expect hay prices to get more expensive, so do your best to conserve hay stocks should the drought extend longer than expected. Having said all that, I still believe these cattle prices should be protected, especially for the next two months. Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) is 13 weeks out for the nearest protection, which takes us to early April. Put options can be bought on March futures that expire at the end of March. LRP is basically a subsidized put option, but there are other differences as well including the ability to pay the premium after the coverage expires instead of upfront.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
