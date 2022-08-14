Howdy market watchers. And just like that, school is back in session.
This time of year always makes us realize that the year is truly flying by. Labor Day is only three weeks away and we’re halfway through the third quarter.
Anything to get us closer to cooler temperatures is most welcome. NOAA’s 8-14 day outlook is showing some signs of relief with higher probability of cooler-than-normal temps and above normal precipitation in the Southern Plains. There is also more chatter about a possible active hurricane season ahead. I’ve seen predictions from the Farmer’s Almanac that we’re in for a cold and snowy winter. Nothing sounds better at this point, but it does mean already tight hay supplies will be even more necessary to secure.
The weather premium is starting to work its way back into agriculture commodities as the USDA WASDE and Crop Production reports highlighted in the 11 a.m. release on Friday. Most notably, the widely called for reduction in corn yields was lowered and in fact, came in lower than average trade guesses. USDA pegged the U.S. corn yield at 175.4 bushels per acres (bpa) vs. the previous 177.0 bpa and trade guesses of 175.8 bpa. The projection of harvested acres reduced slightly, bringing total production down by 146 million bushels from last month’s estimates. U.S. corn conditions slipped this week more than expected with 58% good to excellent. This deterioration and the rebound in crude has helped support corn futures now bolstered by a tighter corn balance sheet.
The 0.4 bpa increase in soybean yield surprised with the trade expecting a 0.5 bpa decline. Harvested acres were reduced by over 300,000 acres while the trade expected an increase of over 200,000 acres, a swing of 500,000 acres vs. expectations. However, the magnitude of the yield increase was such that total still came in higher than expectations and nearly 30 million bushels above last month’s USDA estimates. China was again a buyer of U.S. beans this week as they did the day after Nancy Pelosi left Taiwan. It seems that China needs the beans. However, the USDA left China imports of soybeans and corn unchanged for old crop and new crop. The status of Brazilian corn exports to China this year remains uncertain due to the phytosanitary restrictions that will not be satisfied until next crop year. There has been talk recently that China may drop these requirements, but that is yet to be confirmed.
The tightening global corn balance sheet may help to nudge that forward. World ending stocks for corn were reduced 6.2 million tons, 3.1 million tons below trade expectations. U.S. corn ending stocks were also below trade guesses and 82 million bushels below the last USDA figures. This pushes stocks-to-use ratio below 10%. Friday’s close not only above the 200-day moving average, but right at the 50-day moving average is a bullish chart development. The 100-day moving average is up at $6.80 and a gap remains all the way up at $7.28 as does there down at $5.84. The EU corn crop conditions continue to deteriorate, but we have yet to know the extent.
Corn is getting picked in the Southern Plains with dryland yields ranging from 18-40 bpa. The expectation that average U.S. corn yields will decline further is becoming a popular opinion. Ukraine’s corn production was increased by 5.0 million tons, while exports were upped by 3.5 million tons to 12.5 million tons. Of the 14 vessels that left Ukraine this week, all but one were loaded with corn. The first wheat vessel sailed on Friday. The first corn shipment was rejected by the buyer due to quality. While that vessel was sitting loaded, others are just getting loaded, but quality concerns are likely to continue. Ukrainian wheat production was left unchanged while exports were increased by 1 million tons to 11 million tons. One of the most anticipated updates was that of Russian wheat production that has continued to be talked up from sources there.
The USDA increased the Russian wheat crop by 6.5 million tons to 88 million tons, while many are calling for a crop above 90 million up to 95 million tons. We will watch this figure in future reports. Russian wheat exports were increased 2 million tons to 42 million tons. However, year-to-date wheat exports from Russia have so far been disappointing. It will be interesting to monitor how Russian wheat gets traded globally as the war wages on.
U.S. spring wheat harvest is getting underway with around 10% harvested. Good to excellent ratings declined more than expected this week supporting the overall wheat complex. I would like to see a close above $9.15 on September KC wheat futures before we can expect more upside. After a wide range in Friday’s trade, the positive close at $8.89 ¼ was encouraging supported by a relatively bullish USDA report. U.S. ending stocks declined by 29 million bushels versus the trade calling for an 11 million bushel increase. World ending stocks were largely in line with last month and trade expectations, but slightly lower than both.
The macros helped out commodities this week with inflation data showing some slowing and weakening the U.S. dollar. U.S. CPI in July increased 8.5%, which was less than expected due largely to lower energy prices. Core CPI, excluding food and energy prices, rose by 5.9% year-over-year versus expectations for 6.1%. The Producer Price Index (PPI), or wholesale inflation, actually decreased by 0.5% in July over the prior month, increasing 9.8% over last year. This was the first decline since April 2020 and the smallest annual increase since October 2021.
The labor market continues to remain strong with monthly real wage increases also increasing 0.5% for the month. Jobless claims increased 262,000 last week that was just below the estimate. The economic strength has helped support the meat complex recently with cattle and lean hog futures marching higher. Beef exports have continued to push higher with June volume up 15.2%. Exports for the first half of 2022 were 7.4% higher than the previous year and the fastest pace on record. Shipments to China were up 35.9%, Taiwan 26.8% and South Korea 4.0%. Tensions may be rising with China, but they already are important for our grain markets and becoming increasingly critical for our beef market.
Higher corn prices may see some pressure brought to feeder contracts, but live cash cattle remained firm this week and we still could see a push on those future contracts. The gap on October live will be filled at $145.975.
Watch the cotton market. With lower yield and 1.4 million fewer harvested acres forecast, we could see a major move higher in these contracts that has already started.
Come see me every Thursday sale day (check summer hours) at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
