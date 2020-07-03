Happy Independence Day weekend, market watchers. This is the time we remember the sacrifice of those who have fought and gone before as we celebrate the 244nd birthday of these United States. Let freedom ring.
While this country celebrates independence, China’s parliament this week passed the most restrictive national security law for Hong Kong since the Brits returned the colony to China 23 years ago. Days later, the first arrest under the new legislation was made of a man carrying a “Liberate Hong Kong” flag and charged with terrorism. I fear this is just the beginning in another fight over ideology to rebuke tyranny. This matters to the countries with a free enterprise system and to capitalism at large as governments will have to take sides.
This divide has the potential to further disrupt the global trading system in general and the U.S.-China trade agreement in particular. With depressed commodity prices lingering due to global stocks, trade conflicts and now COVID-19’s wrath over demand, the American farmer needs China ag purchases under the Phase 1 agreement to bring some life back to the markets.
After years of negative reports (from a price perspective), the USDA finally contributed some positive fundamental surprises in this week’s planted acre and grain stocks release on Tuesday. The biggest surprise was the reduction in planted corn acres. In March, USDA estimated 96.99 million acres of corn would be planted in the U.S. The average trade expectation going into the report was 95.207 million acres. The final number was 92.006 million, nearly 5 million acres below USDA’s previous forecast. While bean acres were 315,000 acres higher than March, they were nearly 900,000 acres below average trade guesses. This sent both row crop futures soaring. There is a gap on the November new crop bean chart between $9.00 and $9.03. After this 40-cent rally to $9.00, consider adding new crop protection here and then up at the next $9.20 resistance level.
Spring wheat acres were 390,000 acres less than March, while winter wheat acres were 225,000 acres under March forecasts. Both wheat classes also were under trade expectations by around 300,000 acres. This is just the kind of news the market needed to bottom and break out of the recent ranges.
Markets closed early Thursday and were closed all day Friday in observance of Independence Day. However, the shortened trading week was all that was needed for December new crop corn futures to rally 35 cents in three days before some profit taking on Thursday to close out the week at $3.53, levels not seen since the last USDA acre report in late March. With the National Weather Service 6-10 day forecast turning hotter and drier across the mid-west, I’m expecting some further up in the weeks ahead. The weather is such a critical factor at this time given that U.S. corn stocks reported Tuesday were pegged at higher than a year ago and 273 million bushels higher than trade expectations. That means there is more corn out there than expected, and should weather remain favorable for the current crop, we will have even larger stockpiles to consume at a time when the U.S. ethanol industry remains well behind. It could be a combination of U.S. weather and potential China buying of corn, who we heard this last week were looking, to cause managed funds to accelerate short covering.
Every dime higher poses a resistance level, so you may consider staggering protection for corn and milo as we reach those dime levels in case weather pressure eases or U.S.-China tensions rise.
Now the wheat market. Lower acres and the rally in corn helped support wheat this week. September KC wheat, now the front month after rolling from the July on June 29 (the day before First Notice Day), jumped 16.5 cents from Monday’s open to Wednesday’s close. Tuesday’s high trade of $4.50½ came right after the release of the USDA reports settling that session back within the range. Profit taking on Friday wasn’t too much of a surprise although the 7+ cent drop was a bit steeper than expected. I did like seeing the close above Tuesday’s low at $4.33. Wheat traders will be eyeing harvest advances and results in Kansas, reported Monday at 47% complete, Colorado, 15% cut, and Nebraska, just 1% complete. We’ve heard a variety of results, but overall that the wheat isn’t as good as seen further south.
As the Black Sea wheat harvest gets underway, we will see the extent to which dry weather in the past several months has affected that crop. The current hot and dry conditions will only aid a quicker harvest with the most impact on corn. Thus, while I believe there could be more up in this wheat market potentially up to the $4.60 level on the September KC chart, it may be difficult to push much through that level barring a real surprise in the rest of the U.S. winter wheat harvest, the Black Sea area or large purchases of U.S. wheat by China or north Africa. As is usually the case, the threat may be worse than reality, so consider locking in physical sales on major spikes and be watching the July 2021 futures that reached $4.87 this past week. If selling physical wheat here, we have a lot of clients buying December and March 2021 call options ready for a further move after selling the physical. Let me know if this is something that you’d like to implement in your farm’s marketing strategy.
July 1 marked the effective date of the USMCA replacing NAFTA that has been in place for 26 years. I am expecting a transition period to smooth things out, but this may add some business and optimism to markets as the China trade routes are expected to get increasingly uncertain as we approach the Nov. 3 presidential election. Speaking of optimism, the U.S. jobs report on Thursday added a good dose of that with a record gain of 4.8 million in the month of June beating the 2.9 million expectations. This dropped unemployment rate to a crisis-low of 11.1%, also better than the 12.4% expectations.
These numbers helped oil trade back above $40, equities, cattle and cotton markets leg higher to resistance levels. December new crop cotton broke above a resistance level at 61 cents with the next stops being at 63.5 and 65 cents.
The cattle market surged Thursday with October feeders finishing at $136.70. Despite the surge, the trade action remains within the range since May. I believe the downside in feeders should be protected on these surges with resistance levels being just above $138 and the $140 levels. That equivalent would be the $104 level on October fats that settled Thursday at $102.675. Optimism in the economy helps cattle, but the rising cases of COVID that likely are to move higher after the holiday weekend provide an uncertain outlook for demand that may continue to overshadow this market and keep prices trading in the recent range after cash prices have plummeted in recent weeks erasing the premium held to the futures.
Happy 4th of July to everyone.
