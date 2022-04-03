Howdy market watchers. It’s the beginning of a new month and new quarter and the volatility continues.
After markets plummeted to begin the week as Russia announced reducing troops in key cities in Ukraine, more rational minds prevailed, as expected, and markets found footing reinforcing that nothing is getting back to normal anytime soon.
The crude oil market, however, was dealt the biggest blow first with COVID lockdowns in Shanghai bringing into question global growth followed by the Biden administration announcing the release of one million barrels of U.S. oil reserves per day for the next six months. To put some numbers to volatility, crude dropped $5.50 in 15 minutes on Tuesday demonstrating the headline news risk to market emotion during these times. For the week, crude oil prices dropped more than $13 dollars per barrel, closing Friday just below $100 per barrel. I believe the next support level at $96 per barrel will hold for the time being.
These higher energy markets continue driving corn demand for ethanol. February corn usage data for ethanol continues to run above USDA targets.
It was a week of major reports for ag commodities starting with the USDA quarterly hog report on Wednesday. March 1 hogs and pig inventory in the U.S. was lower than expected, kept for breeding as well as marketing aslo were lower than expected. In fact, it was the lowest market hog inventory since 2018. While lean hog prices already are up at $1.20 per pound, this market may remain supported above $1.17 given the broader animal protein supply tightness and continued demand growth.
In combination with higher feed costs, H5N1 culling U.S. poultry flocks and continued drought reducing the size of the U.S. beef inventory, the overall meat protein complex should remain well supported as long as the consumer can bear such prices. For producers, I believe we will see this feeder and live cattle market begin to find steam late summer that has required a lot of patience already.
The feed grain outlook, however, remains concerning for cattle feeders. The next major report this week was the highly anticipated USDA Prospective Plantings and Grain Stocks report. The biggest surprise by far was the greater-than-expected cut in corn acres that was forecast at the February USDA Outlook Forum, as well as by average trade guesses to come in at 92.00 million acres, but ended up at 89.49 million acres. This is 3.87 million acres below last year. U.S. corn stocks as of March 1 also came in lower than expected at 7.85 billion bushels versus average trade guesses at 7.88 billion bushels.
December new crop corn futures jumped on the report release trading a 35 cent daily range and making a new high. Another new high was made on Friday closing the week at $6.88.
U.S. soybean acres on the other hand gained these acres with 90.955 million acres expected, which was 2.23 million acres more than average trade guesses and 3.76 million acres above last year’s plantings. This is one of the few times in history that U.S. soybean acres exceed corn acres. March 1 U.S. soybean stocks also came in 29 million bushels greater than expected at 1.931 billion bushels. November new crop soybean futures dropped on the news closing below the 50-day moving average on Thursday with the selloff continuing Friday to finish the week at $14.06. Friday’s move traded below the most recent Feb. 25 low that could make this market vulnerable to further downside.
China continues buying that should be supportive with all eyes now turning to spring U.S. planting weather and progress as well as next week’s USDA monthly WASDE and Crop Production report. This next USDA update is likely to more drastically account for potential supply chain impacts that the war in the Ukraine is and will have on exportable supplies, wheat being one of the greatest impacted.
The Black Sea ports not only export Russia and Ukrainian wheat, but regional wheat as well. This past week’s prospective plantings report revealed spring wheat acres down 2% versus last year and overall wheat acres higher than last year, but 420,000 acres below average trade guesses. Updates to winter wheat acres were slightly lower than expected, but ahead of last year’s historical lows. On the stocks front, March 1 U.S. wheat stocks came in 20 million bushels below average trade guesses and 286 million bushels below last year’s stocks. In fact, this wheat stocks number is the lowest since 2008.
Wheat futures surged on the report release, but then met selling that saw the market close negative on report day. After a slight rebound on Friday morning, the wheat market eased into the close. July KC wheat futures closed at $10.13, above the week’s lows from Tuesday, but weaker than I would have liked to have seen. With some rains in the plains, conditions have improved in Kansas, although were lower for Oklahoma. Conditions remain variable with one client making a trip through Texas this week from Fort Worth, west to Abilene and back north saying that conditions in north central Oklahoma were by far the best he saw.
With high fertilizer and chemical prices, we also are seeing producers make a choice on spraying herbicide and fungicide versus additional nitrogen application. The next several weeks are a critical stage for northern hemisphere wheat as the head begins pushing up the stem and kernels develop. In addition to weather, the unpredictable situation in the Ukraine as well as Russia is the biggest wild card for the wheat market.
I believe this will keep support under this wheat market around this $9.50-10.00 level, at least. Russia currently occupies areas that constitute 20% of Ukraine’s farmland. We heard that Russian troops seized tractors and combines from John Deere dealerships in the Ukraine upon occupation. This hints that Russia has intentions to use the value of the Ukraine’s ag resources as a tactic in the overall calculus. The extent to which corn can be planted and wheat harvested in the coming months will have huge impacts on the global grain balance sheet.
Cotton acres in Thursday’s report were slightly less than expectations, but one million more than last year. Sorghum acres were 600,000 acres lower than expectations and well below last year. We will need to see interest from China for sorghum basis to firm, but so far it will be a domestic market play.
Sesame continues to be a viable option for producers given fewer inputs required and ability to tolerate drought. Producers with failed wheat acres should consider Enterprise Grain’s sesame program.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss risk management and marketing solutions to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place.
Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets. Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.