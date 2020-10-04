U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced another round of Coronavirus Food Assistance Program payments through CFAP-2.
This round of payments will assist farmers with losses to 2020 commodities, including row crops, wool, livestock, specialty livestock, dairy, specialty crops, floriculture and nursery crops, aquaculture, broilers and eggs, and tobacco.
Sign up started Sept. 21 and will continue until Dec. 11. Interested producers should contact your county FSA office to determine their preference for sign-up. For more details on the program, producers are encouraged to visit farmers.gov/cfap to get further details. If you would like to call with questions, there is a call center that can be reached at (877) 508-8364.
This is a separate program from the initial CFAP program, so producers will have to fill out a separate application. Details still re emerging, but for now CFAP-2 will pay on 2020 crop year acres and livestock. This will include fall crops planted in 2019 and harvested in 2020, such as wheat, and spring planted crops harvested in the fall of 2020, including corn, milo and soybeans. Livestock also are included in the new round of payments. The highest inventory of non-breeding cattle, sheep and swine owned between April 16, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2020, are eligible. This means any animal that has not had offspring or is not a breeding bull is eligible.
Payment rates are fairly straightforward for livestock, but are more complex for crops. Crops are broken down into price trigger commodities and flat-rate crops. Price trigger commodities suffered a 5% or greater national price decline. Flat-rate crops either did not experience that large of a decline or data was not available to calculate the decline. The price trigger row crop payment will be the greater of eligible acres multiplied by the payment rate of $15/acre, or eligible acres of the crop multiplied by a nationwide crop marketing percentage, multiplied by a crop-specific payment rate, and then by the producer’s weighted 2020 Actual Production History (APH) approved yield.
In other words, producers will receive at least $15/acre on eligible crop acres. Flat-rate crops will be paid a $15/acre flat rate.
Livestock payments will be made at $55/head for cattle, $27/head for sheep and $23/head for swine. Remember this payment is based on the highest inventory of non-breeding livestock between April 16, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2020.
For more information on application or other crops please contact your local FSA office, visit farmers.gov/cfap or call the CFAP 2 call center at (877) 508-8364.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service northwest area ag economics specialist.
