Howdy market watchers. I’m writing this week’s column from the Oklahoma Cattlemen’s Association annual convention in Norman.
It is great to be back in person to see friends, colleagues, suppliers and customers and to discuss the issues our industry faces. There is plenty of talk in Washington with Biden’s executive orders regarding competition bringing the cattle industry front and center, in addition to prescription drugs, hearing aids and internet service. While the focus on concentration in core supply chains is warranted, it is becoming increasing concerning, from my perspective, that the government may increase involvement in the industry. Enforcement of existing regulation seems to be what is needed more than additional regulation.
However, from the current rhetoric, there is little doubt more regulation is on the horizon and that alone enables concentration among the largest processors. The “Product of the USA” re-designation requiring American-born and raised seems to be a win for local producers and it is that type of government guideline that is supportive to the industry without getting in the middle of the pricing discussion.
The cattle market was indeed on fire this week, helped by weaker grains and continued drought issues in the high plains leading to herd liquidation, with 32% of the U.S. cattle inventory in drought conditions. Friday’s monthly USDA Cattle-on-Feed report was friendly to the market with July 1 on-feed slightly less than expected (98.7% versus 99%), June placements less than expected (92.9% versus 95.9%) and June marketings slightly greater than expected (102.7% versus 102.1%). Monday’s market reaction will tell us to what extent this slightly bullish tilt is priced into the market.
August Feeders closed above $160 for the first time since July 6 when the grain markets tumbled post-holiday. The potential support level that I wrote about last week at the cross over between the 50- and 100-day moving averages around $154 did indeed hold this week. Watch the July 7 $161.10 high and if not violated, this could very well be the right shoulder of a head and shoulders formation that could see these markets fade. However, over the coming months, I believe this feeder and live cattle market has strength. Demand, both domestic and export, remains strong. As long as this Delta variant stays under control, demand should continue to remain firm, especially as in-person conventions restart across the country.
To protect your price risk in cattle, I offer both futures and options on the CME as well as Livestock Risk Protection (LRP) through crop insurance. If you haven’t yet looked into LRP, give it strong consideration this coming year. Premiums are subsidized, which basically results in a lower cost put option. Ending dates are fixed, but coverage can be purchased on a per head basis versus 50,000 pounds and lower premiums exist for heifers versus coverage on steers. Ultimately, I think a combination of CME contracts and LRP is the best approach versus just LRP. Give me a call or come by my office to discuss which product or combination best fits your operation.
Now to the grain markets. After early week strength, the grain markets are digesting underlying weather support with late-July/early August seasonal trends to slip lower. While every year is different, we could be in for a weaker tone until USDA’s next crop report on Aug. 12. Weather premium should not be ignored with 36% of U.S. corn area in drought conditions and 31% for soybeans.
December corn came within ½ cent of filling the chart gap from the July 6 selloff, but couldn’t quite find the strength and closed the week at $5.43, just above the 100-day moving average at $5.35. November new crop soybeans put in an inside day on the charts Friday closing the week just shy of $13.52. The 100-day moving average at $13.25 could be the next stop, but will likely be a support level. Major flooding in China covering 15% of the corn and soybean production areas that has potential to extend to 25% could lead to this large grain customer requiring more of both in the coming marketing year.
The two biggest wild cards for corn prices as I see it are the level of Chinese buying and the fate of the Renewable Fuel Standard and refiner waivers issued by the administration. Should the Chinese ramp up buying, these markets are going higher. Having said that, if less corn is needed for ethanol, there is more available to cushion the tighter stock issues. It is not yet clear which direction this administration is going to go balancing the renewable element of ethanol with the union jobs in refining.
I also have heard chatter of a potential “carbon tax” that could extend to agriculture production to incentive practices that reduce emissions. Again, this is the type of regulation that could materially change our industry and needs to be kept on the radar. It is time we all get more engaged with our industry associations to keep apprised of the issues and our voices heard.
If you haven’t already marked your calendar, I am hosting a grain and livestock market update focused on technicals on Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 6 p.m. at Enid Brewing Company with special guest and fellow brewery owner Dave Toth, RJ O’Brien senior market insights analyst and technician, zooming in from Chicago. Drinks will be provided with dinner to order from our kitchen.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
