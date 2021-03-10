Koch Fertilizer announced Wednesday it is investing approximately $150 million at its Enid nitrogen production facility.
The expansion would increase urea production, enhance reliability of existing production units and improve rail infrastructure and ammonia truck loading facilities.
“We are extremely pleased to see Koch Fertilizer continue to invest in their Enid facility,” said Lisa Powell, executive director of Enid Regional Development Alliance. “Koch is a strong community partner and an employer of choice in this area. Anytime a company takes a commodity, adds value to it, and sells it direct to the consumer, it creates a ripple effect of economic activity throughout the community.”
The project will increase production of ammonia upgrade products. Once complete, Koch Fertilizer Enid will be able to supply up to 1.8 million tons of ammonia upgrade products annually. Construction is anticipated to begin later this year, with startup occurring in 2022.
“We continue to see growing interest in upgraded products, like urea and enhanced efficiency fertilizers,” said Scott McGinn, Koch Fertilizer executive vice president. “By increasing our production capacity and flexibility, we can better serve our customers long-term with the products they prefer.”
As part of the improvements, the Enid facility will expand its on-site rail tracks and shipping capability, which will improve efficiencies for the company and its rail freight suppliers.
Additionally, the company is upgrading its ammonia truck loading facilities, including relocating them within the facility. The improvements not only will enhance loading reliability and safety, but also improve the customer experience with faster loading times and staging lanes during peak loading periods, according to Koch Fertilizer.
“We strive to create the best customer experience, and our loading system was falling short,” said Mike Kleis, Koch Fertilizer Enid vice president operations and plant manager. “The new loading facility will create an overall better experience for truck drivers and allow them to load faster during peak seasons.”
This investment builds on the $1.3 billion Enid expansion and modernization improvements made from 2014 to 2017.
Koch Fertilizer also recently announced a $90 million investment in its Beatrice, Neb., plant and a $140 million investment in its Fort Dodge, Iowa, plant.
Koch Fertilizer LLC and its affiliates own or have interests in nitrogen fertilizer plants in the United States, Canada and Trinidad and Tobago.
