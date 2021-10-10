Howdy market watchers.
Well, it’s the last weekend in my 30’s. Lordy! It has been one heck of a decade that started in Hong Kong working for Rabobank before moving into the food business with OSI Group in Asia, then Chicago and finally back to the farm and entrepreneurship in rural communities of Oklahoma.
Working every day to bring more competitive solutions to area farmers and ranchers and connecting producers and consumers through manufacturing locally grown grains in the form of craft beer, beef and whole grain flour is not only incredibly satisfying and challenging, but the most meaningful contribution I believe I’ve made in my career thus far. And we’re only just beginning.
The aftermath of COVID has shown that local supply chains are becoming more important for everything from ingredient supplies to computer chips. I suspect the next decade is going to see more localization versus the globalization that has dominated industry for many years. Reprioritization of supply chain issues already is underway and unlikely to be temporary. It is exciting to both observe as well as be part of the change in modern agriculture.
It was a relatively quiet week in grain markets after last week’s surge as the cattle reversal finally took center stage. Trade news also was limited with China on holiday until Friday, other than the Egyptian wheat tender that resulted in a Romanian sourced deal. Russian wheat export prices continue to rise as export ideas were lowered and the export quota remaining in effect for the rest of the year. The market will be watching for China export orders to return this next week. That in combination with Tuesday’s monthly USDA WASDE and Crop Production updates will be the next market movers.
July 2022 KC wheat futures finished the week at $7.42¾ after trading the week in a tight 15-cent range. This market needs to hold $7.34¾ or risk near term weakness. Wheat expectations for the Oct. 12 report call for yet again lower U.S. and world ending stocks for the coming year after the Sept. 30 stock adjustments. Higher prices and favorable planting conditions in the U.S. and Europe is, however, raising planted acre and production ideas for next year.
The Southern Plains were blessed with a timely rain this past week with more in the forecast over the next week. U.S. winter wheat was called 47% planted this past week slightly behind expectations of 49%. Hot and dry conditions in September also have set back plantings in Oklahoma with 37% now planted versus an average of 44%. I expect this number to surge in Monday’s report with drills moving everywhere to beat this next rain.
Wheat pasture grazing is definitely going to be limited this year and stocking rates lower. Twenty degrees warmer than usual temperatures in October may help fall growth to catch up some at least. Major wheat producer France is 4% planted with favorable soil moisture conditions there and in other wheat producing EU member countries. Chicago wheat futures were weaker on the week and needs to hold the 50-day moving average at $7.26 or risk further sell off this next week. In fact, unless we see supportive data on Tuesday or spill over from corn, we could see some near-term weakness across the wheat complex. India announced this week much higher export expectations on bumper yields. Wheat tender volumes and firm pricing will need to be seen to paint a strong demand picture.
The stronger U.S. dollar hasn’t helped the U.S. competitive advantage. Congress kicked the can this week with a temporary debt ceiling increase to be readdressed in December after next month’s elections. U.S. and global equities rallied on the news, as if we were actually going to default, that also helped support the cattle complex. U.S. unemployment data had some concerns that could play into the market next week. Caution seems prudent for the equity market with lower lows and lower highs this past week. More weakness out of China this next week would indeed be the catalyst if it comes to fruition.
Oil prices sure haven’t been concerned with the $80 mark being crossed. Energy analysts are calling for $90 and even the possibility of $100 again. Higher oil prices will add underlying support to corn. U.S. corn was nearly 30% harvested this past Monday with varying yields. Expectations for Tuesday are calling for upward adjustments to both U.S. and global corn and soybean stocks that exceed last year. However, average trade guesses for yields at 175.9 bpa are lower than USDA’s previous 176.3 bpa. Despite expectations for an increase to harvested acres, this lower yield results in lower production. If there is a surprise in this report, it could be an even larger cut to yield numbers. I do think this could be in the cards for corn.
Soybeans could however be the reverse. Yields from the fields are being reported as better than expected in the Midwest. U.S. bean harvest is now 34% complete, slightly ahead of schedule. Average trade expectations are calling for an increase of 0.4 bpa to 51.0 bpa. Surging palm oil data this past week led to a needed bounce in soybean futures. November beans closed the week at $12.43, 20 cents off Friday’s highs. The trade is calling for a small increase in Brazil’s bean crop, while a cut to Argentina’s crop. Export sales were within expectations for soybeans and better than expected for corn.
The cattle market was the stand out winner this week with a key reversal. November feeders moved $9.50 per cwt this week facing resistance at $162.00, the 100-day moving average. If November feeders can break and close above $163.00, this market could see follow through. As previously said, I am optimistic on this market later this year and into the spring. However, the recent break has been severe and the funds are needed back on the long side. Boxed beef prices also need to start moving higher or the futures risk stalling here. I think a strategy of protecting downside while keeping the upside open is an advisable approach to this market over the coming months. As you’re buying cattle after these rains, be sure to consider Livestock Risk Protection (LRP), which I also offer, in addition to puts and hedges to protect cattle prices.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies. He can be reached at (580) 232-2272 or at brady@sidwellstrategies.com. Futures and options trading involves the risk of loss and may not be suitable for all investors. Review full disclaimer at http://www.sidwellstrategies.com/disclaimer.
