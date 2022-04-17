The war in Ukraine continues to send shockwaves through commodity markets, with prices reacting to the unforeseen struggles ahead.
As a country with 81.5 million acres of tilled land, it commands great respect in the fundamental landscape of agriculture. For example, this would be comparable to a majority of the U.S. soybean crop residing in a war zone.
Before war broke out in Ukraine, Antonina Broyaka was the dean of the faculty of Economics and Entrepreneurship at Vinnytsia National Agrarian University in Ukraine. She recently presented information about the agricultural situation in Ukraine during a webinar hosted by Kansas State University. That webinar can be viewed at https://agmanager.info/news/recent-videos/ukraine-russia-conflict-agricultural-ramifications-online-update.
Many of the insights and statistics from her presentation are included in this article.
There are numerous concerns for the Ukrainian farmer due to the war with Russia. A lack of labor is gripping the agricultural industry as many young workers are dedicated to the war effort, which will make planting and harvesting crops difficult. Farmers also are struggling to source inputs, such as diesel and fertilizer, to ensure the crop is high quality and can be produced. On top of it all, even if the crops are successfully raised and harvested, it is unclear if those commodities can be stored and shipped in a safe manner.
Typically, 60% of Ukraine’s agricultural products are exported by sea. Currently there is 7 million tons/month of grain export potential being blocked by war activity. Major ports that are disrupted or shut down completely include Berdyansk, Chernomorsk, Kherson, Mariupol, Olvia, Odesa and Pivdennyi. This leaves few seaports as options to ship grain out of the country, forcing shippers to rely on river ports such as Izmail, Reni and Ust-Danubsky in the far southwest of the country.
The Ukrainian Railway will become a major source of shipping, if possible, but capacity will need to increase substantially to make up for the loss of other shipping opportunities. Terminals on the border with Poland, Romania, Moldova and Slovakia will be crucial in shipping grain out of the country by land. This is hampered again by labor, loading facilities, locomotives and train cars and access to shipping insurance in the middle of a war zone.
Negative impacts will not be limited to the current crop. It is estimated that harvested winter crops in 2022 will be down by 41% and spring-planted crops will decrease by 39%. This is a major portion of the world’s exportable grain coupled with some nations refusing to purchase Russian grain. It is important to note that there are nations continuing to bid on Russian commodities so the changing pathways of export will be dynamic in coming years as grain is shuffled through different shipping channels.
It is estimated that nearly 51% of the total winter wheat growing region is located in dangerous regions of the country. Also, it is reported that 30% of prospective spring wheat plantings are located in similar areas. Troop movement and abandoned military equipment are among the hazards facing farmers in their fields and it undoubtedly will result in more hardships in coming years. Supplies of all major crop inputs are estimated to be below 80% of the expected demand with fuel being the most scarce.
As a producer, it is impossible to relate to the struggles that face Ukrainian farmers well into the future. This war has left the rest of the world with some of the same struggles such as rising input costs and difficulty in sourcing inputs. U.S. producers are dealing with these shortcomings by pre-purchasing what crop inputs are available and attempting to be frugal with fertilizer purchases.
Oklahoma farmers currently are dealing with a wheat crop that is getting hammered by drought. Recent dry weather and high winds have set the current crop back, and rising input costs coupled with lower yield potential are not completely offset by higher grain prices. Producers occupying the farmer and business manager roles for their operations are under immense stress.
Scrutinize all purchases as yield potential is in question. Continue to be cautious in crop marketings and have a plan to counteract shortfalls. Past difficult years have hardened producers to low profitability circumstances and while prices are higher, I believe this will be another year of low profitability.
Milacek is Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service west district ag economics specialist.
