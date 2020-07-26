Think July, August and September, and your garden, and you think hot, hot, water, more water and weeds.
When it comes to summer vegetable gardening, there are several things to consider about warmer temperatures and keeping your garden hydrated. Both heat and water are important factors in the growth of plants. The sun not only warms (or wilts) your plants but it heats the soil.
In turn, warm soil promotes growth of the plant by stimulating activity of the nutrients in the soil that feed the plant. The larger the plant the more food it needs.
It is a good idea at this time to supplement your garden using a fertilizer.
There are many great fertilizers available on the market. Remember to read the directions thoroughly and follow them. Too much fertilizer will kill your plants. More is not always better.
The same is true with water. We have been fortunate lately with plenty of soil-soaking rain. A plant can only use the moisture in contact with its roots.
Therefore, only the soil around the roots needs to be watered. Toward the end of the season, it is best to keep the soil moist to a depth of about one foot or more. In July, August and September, plants require about 2 inches of water per week for best growth.
To determine if plants need water, take a soil sample from the same depth as the plant root zone and squeeze it into a ball. If the ball holds together in the palm of your hand, the soil has sufficient water. If it crumbles, water needs to be applied.
It is much better to water the garden well once a week than to sprinkle it daily. Sprinkler irrigation is the most common watering method among home gardeners.
A sprinkler should apply water uniformly, at a rate slow enough to prevent runoff and not produce a mist that is subject to drifting. It is preferable to use a sprinkler to water the garden from one location so it won’t be necessary to walk into a wet garden to move the sprinkler.
To determine the sprinkler delivery, place three or four cans under the sprinkler pattern to see how long it takes to accumulate an inch of water. This will also help determine how long it takes to water the garden. When using a sprinkler, it is best to irrigate early in the morning so plant foliage can dry off quickly and thus reduce the chance of diseases and molds.
A good idea to help retain moisture in the soil is to spread mulch. Mulch is a layer of any type of material, organic or inorganic, spread on the surface of the soil around and under plants.
An added benefit is where the mulch is thick enough, usually 4 to 6 inches, few weeds will grow. Mulch also will maintain a uniform temperature of the soil, preventing blossom-end rot of peppers and tomatoes.
So, while enjoying the heat and rain, enjoy fruits of your labors throughout the summer.
Thomas is a member of Garfield County Master Gardeners.
