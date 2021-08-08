Howdy market watchers. Well, those cooler temps sure were nice while they lasted, but all bets are off starting again next week.
Triple digits return Monday, but so do improved rain chances. While some areas have seen showers, just about everywhere could use a drink for soybeans setting pods and early winter wheat about a month away from being planted. The thought of fall temperatures is most welcome, although we have to get through August first, a most critical time for many summer crops. The next 30 days show hotter-than-normal temp probabilities for the Midwest, High Plains and Western states with drier-than-normal probabilities concentrated in the High Plains. The lower temp probability for parts of Oklahoma, Texas and the South hopefully are still ahead with largely normal to above precip predicted.
Row crop markets have been awaiting a catalyst from both weather developments and export demand, neither of which have yet painted a clear direction. Thursday’s monthly USDA WASDE and Crop Production reports could provide that direction. The wheat market has been in the lead as of late with Kansas City wheat leading both Chicago soft and Minneapolis spring wheat. Recent downgrades to the Russian wheat crop by both IKAR and SovEcon in the region will have all eyes on how much the USDA decides to tighten the crop and exportable supplies. The question is how much of the recent rally is pricing this expectation into the charts. We’re also expecting increases to China’s wheat imports, but it may still be early to see those ideas factored into USDA reports just yet.
Average trade guesses for U.S. corn yield expect a decline of 2.6 bpa to 176.9 bpa, bringing production down by 220 million bushels from previous estimates to 14.945 billion bushels. Soybean production also is expected to decline from previous estimates to 4.366 billion bushels from 4.405 billion, driven by average yield declines of 0.5 bpa from previous USDA forecasts. Ending stocks for U.S. corn in 2021-22 are expected to be 186 million bushels lower versus USDA’s previous estimates, a decline of 13%, while beans are seen only 5 million bushels tighter. Wheat estimates, however, are seen declining to 640 million bushels, 25 million bushels tighter than previous estimates of 4%. Overall, U.S. wheat production is seen slightly lower from a smaller spring wheat crop, while winter wheat figures are held unchanged from prior estimates and hard red winter increased by 5 million bushels.
World ending stocks for wheat, as well as corn, are expected to slightly decrease while bean forecast are unchanged. KC wheat futures made a new recent high on Wednesday at $7.19, finishing the week at $7.05, keeping the bullish channel intact. As long as September KC futures hold above $6.90, we may continue the uptrend. Should we trade below this level, we could set up a head-and-shoulders pattern on the next move. If you’re holding wheat, consider pricing a portion at these levels. While we are not yet back to the $7.45 highs from May, the market can be precarious at these levels ahead of a crop report. July 2022 KC wheat made a new high on Wednesday at $7.10 and finished the week at $7.05. Consider protecting new crop wheat at this level.
Long calls can be used to replace any wheat that is priced, either nearby or new crop.
To review chart patterns ahead of Thursday’s USDA reports and predictability of market movements, Sidwell Strategies is hosting a grain and cattle market discussion with special guest and RJO Market Insights senior analyst Dave Toth at Enid Brewing Company starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Join us for complimentary drinks and dinner-to-order for insights into where these markets may move next.
Two gaps remain on December corn, one above and one below. There is the possibility that the gap above to be filled at $5.73½ could take place before or on the release of Thursday’s report. The one below is well below at $4.80. While plenty of bullish sentiments remain, producers should refocus on the opportunity to lock in meaningful crop prices. Input prices are elevated and likely to remain high if not increase. If you’re paying these input costs, you need to be selling your production at equally higher levels. As we all have experienced, market prices for what we produce and sell seem to fall faster than the costs of what we need to produce it. We are in the midst of such a market. Give me a call if you would like to discuss ways to start marketing next year’s crop to lock in profit margins.
The cattle market whipsawed this week filling the first gap on August feeders on Friday before rebounding to close the week positive at $158.850. Stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs data on Friday brought renewed confidence to equities making new all-time highs in the Dow Jones and S&P 500. This was a welcome distraction from the recent barrage by the media of the spreading delta variant of COVID spreading across the country and around the world. While the energy market continued to internalize such risk as well as recent higher OPEC production, the cattle market staged an impressive rebound on Friday after an earlier selloff. Speaking with cattle producers and feed yards in Dodge City this week, there seems to be a consensus that the cattle are indeed not out there to come to market this fall. Accelerated herd liquidation in the north due to the drought only exacerbates the situation that could see beef cow numbers push down toward the 30 million mark. The low in 2014 was 29.7 million when markets peaked. I expect the cattle market to remain firm this fall and into the spring next year. Protecting profitable levels is therefore going to be important at these higher levels with greater risk of reversals. To protect cattle prices, I offer CME futures and options as well as Livestock Risk Protection (LRP). Understanding both products, I believe the optimal solution is utilizing both LRP as well as the CME products. Whether you choose to use the CME tools or LRP, I can help you compare the product pricing simultaneously to make an informed decision on the spot.
If you’re ready to trade commodity markets, give me a call at (580) 232-2272 or stop by my office to get your account set up and discuss strategies to pursue your objectives. Self-trading accounts are also available. It is never too late to start and there is no operation too small to get a risk management and marketing plan in place. Come see me every Thursday sale day at the Enid Livestock Market and let’s talk markets.
Wishing everyone a successful trading week.
Sidwell is a Series 3 licensed commodity futures broker and principal of Sidwell Strategies.
