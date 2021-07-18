Through the pandemic, one aspect of agriculture that received a great deal of attention was locally raised beef.
Oklahoma State University Extension and several industry organizations were slammed with questions about where to locate beef, how to market beef and the nutritional basics of finishing an animal. My husband and I were both raised on “freezer beef” but got our first opportunity as a family to purchase a half-beef last summer. Based on our experience, the price and storage are big considerations when purchasing beef this way
Our first thought was cost. Before agreeing to buy the beef we had to consider if we wanted to spend that much money all at one time? This is very different than purchasing meat as you need it throughout the year. Are you a family that likes all the proteins? My family eats a lot of beef but we also cook with quite a bit chicken and pork. We had to consider the large one-time cost for only beef.
Now you may be wondering if buying beef this way is more cost effective than buying beef from the store. I initially wondered that also. Based on the price we paid, hamburger was comparable to the store price, but the higher value cuts were slightly less expensive. As a family that eats A LOT of beef, it was worth it to have a good supply of meat in the freezer for the occasional Sunday roast, chicken fried steak, and my husband’s famous meatloaf on the grill. As a family with two little (occasionally picky) kids, the supply of ground beef came in handy for quick tacos or pan of sloppy joes. I have figured out that I still do prefer to pick out my own steaks from my local retailer.
The next thing to consider was freezer space. How much would our freezer hold? Would is accommodate the half-beef that we had been offered? Like many families, our freezers are always full and some work needed to be done before we could pick up the beef. Welcome to the joy of cleaning the freezer! It’s amazing what you find when cleaning out a freezer; think abandoned popsicles, leftovers from days gone by and that solo strip steak that disappeared last February. Nothing brings two people together like sorting through freezer-burned fish and last month’s leftover lasagna.
Organization was even more important because we knew that we would be limited by space, but by how much? Our trusty 5-cubic-foot freezer had been a hand-me-down from college and up until this point had served us just fine. Based on the OSU Factsheet “Buying Beef for Home Freezers AFS-3401,” 1.0 cubic foot of freezer space will hold 35-40 pounds of cut and wrapped meat. The amount of meat from a finished animal will vary and could weigh between 600-800 pounds. Our half-beef weighed around 300 pounds, so we had to arrange for extra freezer space with family.
Time of storage should be considered when buying large amounts of meat. A good rule of thumb is that meat can be successfully stored for 9-12 months before quality can be affected. One exception is ground beef which can have a shorter freezer life. Longer storage periods can increase the likelihood of freezer burn and broken packages, reducing meat quality. Long story, short; use that meat within a year.
Buying a quarter- or half-beef is a luxury I am thankful to have. Before committing to larger amounts of meat, make sure you have enough storage space, understand the price, and know there is a shelf-life of frozen meat.
For more information about purchasing Oklahoma raised beef, contact you local OSU county extension educator. For more details pertaining to this article check out the OSU Extension factsheet “Buying Beef for Home Freezers” at okstate.edu.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.