There's still work to be done

As I sit typing this column, I like to take a little break here and there and look out of my window.
I’m looking at the grass that needs to be cut, the flowerbed weeds that need to be pulled and the plants that need to be watered. Yes, it’s July.
July gardening chores can seem daunting, and sometimes endless, but with a little motivation they can be done in time to get ready for fall and fall planting.
Right now, the word is maintenance.
Your summer gardens should be in full swing, and the two biggest chores that need the attention first are watering and weeding. If you’ve spent a few summers gardening in Oklahoma, you are very aware of two problems:
• Water (what water?). Given the frequent droughts and little summer rainfall, you have to be very diligent about keeping up with your plants’ watering needs to keep problems at bay, but keep water conservation in mind.
Keep alert of city, county or state watering restrictions during the summer months.
• Weeds. If you love ALL kinds of plants, Oklahoma’s soil will provide you with a plethora of weeds that are just relentless enough to make you consider xeriscaping.
I have personally found it easier to weed right after I water, because the soil is moist and the roots are loose. For the most part, the weeds will slide right out.
Of course, there are other chores that need to be addressed.
If you have tree damage from those winds “sweeping down the plains,” clean up your trees as soon as possible to prevent further damage due to loose branches and split wood. As skin is to the human body, a tree’s bark is to a tree. When bark or wood is split, it is an invitation for insects and diseases alike.
The faster the tree is cleaned up, the chances for survival are greater.
Speaking of insects, watch where you put your hands in your garden.
Even if you wear gardening gloves, be very aware of what’s going on in the plant that you are harvesting or trimming.
I’ve had several personal run-ins with many spiders and their webs. It seems that black widows greatly enjoy my raised garden, and I have been very blessed to have not been bitten yet. Along with black widows, I have enjoyed the presence of the giant orb weaver and wolf spider. However, don’t be in a hurry to get rid of them, keeping in mind that they serve a great purpose as your garden’s bug destroyers.
Even though it is oppressively hot outside (It’s Oklahoma in July, what did you expect?), it’s paramount to maintain our lawn and gardens. July is a maintenance month. Keep up the harvest and keep up the plants.
